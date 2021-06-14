Managed SD-WAN Solution Announced by ITsavvy and Windstream Enterprise

ITsavvy just announced a partnership to deliver a comprehensive managed SD-WAN Concierge solution through Windstream Enterprise.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the leading complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced a partnership to deliver a comprehensive managed SD-WAN Concierge solution through Windstream Enterprise.

Windstream Enterprise’s software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) solution enables organizations to utilize various transport options to increase reliability and performance. By centralizing control and combining functions at the edge, it simplifies WAN operation and management while increasing application performance and availability.

Features and benefits of Windstream Enterprise’s SD-WAN Concierge solution include:

• Application Visibility, Control and Optimization: Manages and deploys routing policies with a centralized management tool

• Dynamic WAN Selection: Preserves application performance based on pre-set thresholds

• Dynamic IPSec Deployment: Enables end-to-end encryption for secure data transmission over public networks

• Security: Ensures PCI DSS compliance and offers Unified Threat Management features with IPSec encryption and the ability to manage security policies

• Flexible Connectivity: Provides highly secure, private, dedicated access to leading third-party cloud service providers’ cloud ecosystems

• Managed Service: Offers continuous, proactive monitoring and optimization

• Dual Active Links: Increases resiliency with redundant and diverse connections at each site.

ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi said, “Our clients need to deliver business outcomes and they are looking for technology solution providers that can help them accelerate time to value. Our partnership with Windstream Enterprise enables us to offer a fully managed SD-WAN service that can be deployed to our clients; delivering performance improvements, greater reliability and lower costs.”

SD-WAN Concierge services include:

• Evaluation: operational understanding and customer goals; network architecture/design; a live demo onsite or virtual; coordinated proof of concept; professional services—including optional network assessments

• Implementation: real-time service delivery order status via digital experience; a service delivery project team that manages the project plan to ensure on-time delivery, defines and implements business and security policies, validates install and creates an installation summary—thus ensuring a seamless transition to operations

• Operations: 24/7 support; call in, live chat or digital interface; proactive monitoring/ticketing and fault protection of the SD-WAN hardware, Windstream Enterprise-provided access links, and application network performance (Latency, Jitter, Packet Loss); performance reporting through digital experience; configuration management for business and security policies via phone or digital experience.

Windstream Enterprise offers a resilient, pure-cloud infrastructure, an industry-leading focus on innovation and a commitment to delivering an unrivaled SD-WAN experience. In collaboration with ITsavvy, Windstream Enterprise drives digital transformation by delivering solutions that solve today’s most complex networking and communication challenges.

Vice President of Windstream Enterprise Brad Smith said, “Making the choice to migrate to SD-WAN is more important for businesses than ever before. We are thrilled to partner with ITsavvy to help clients make the shift by investing in agile solutions like our SD-WAN concierge service as they embrace cloud technologies.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/managed-sd-wan-solution-announced-by-itsavvy-and-windstream-enterprise/