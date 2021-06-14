Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,863 in the last 365 days.

Registration Is Now Open for Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021

SMi Group’s highly anticipated Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference will return to London for its 6th year this November

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are pleased to announce the return of their Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference, which will return to London for its 6th year on 16th - 17th November 2021.


Building on the success of last year, the 2021 event will gather senior military and industry professionals to discuss the developments driving the protection of armoured vehicle platforms and personnel. As the only armoured vehicles conference dedicated to survivability, this conference will be a key date for all those in the field.


Plus, the event will once again host a dedicated pre-conference Active Protection Systems Focus Day on the 15th November, which will provide detailed and exclusive insight into how leading nations are integrating APS into their existing and future vehicle fleets.


Interested parties should register by June 30th to take advantage of the £200 early bird discount: http://www.favsurvivability.com/EINpr1

Highlights for 2021 Include:

•Listen to in-depth discussions which cover a diverse range of key survivability concepts
•Hear updates from senior programme managers about the latest survivability systems
•Learn about the most recent survivability developments and technologies from industry leaders in platform protection
•Meet and network with senior military personnel and leading industry professionals working in armoured vehicles survivability

Featured Speakers for 2021 Include:
•Brigadier Jon Swift, Head of Ground Manoeuvre Capability, British Army
•Major General Richard 'Ross' Coffman, Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command
•Major General Charles Palu, Deputy Chief of Staff Plans & Programmes of the Army Staff, French Armed Forces
•Lieutenant Colonel James De St John-Pryce, Incoming Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army
•Lieutenant Colonel Damian Bailey, SO1 Heavy Forces, Capability Ground Manoeuvre Branch, British Army

More information about this event is available at http://www.favsurvivability.com/EINpr1


--END—

Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021
Conference: 16th – 17th November 2021
Focus Day: 15th November 2021
London, United Kingdom

For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Nisha
SMI
+44 2078276020
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Registration Is Now Open for Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.