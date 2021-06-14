Registration Is Now Open for Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021
SMi Group’s highly anticipated Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference will return to London for its 6th year this NovemberLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are pleased to announce the return of their Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference, which will return to London for its 6th year on 16th - 17th November 2021.
Building on the success of last year, the 2021 event will gather senior military and industry professionals to discuss the developments driving the protection of armoured vehicle platforms and personnel. As the only armoured vehicles conference dedicated to survivability, this conference will be a key date for all those in the field.
Plus, the event will once again host a dedicated pre-conference Active Protection Systems Focus Day on the 15th November, which will provide detailed and exclusive insight into how leading nations are integrating APS into their existing and future vehicle fleets.
Interested parties should register by June 30th to take advantage of the £200 early bird discount: http://www.favsurvivability.com/EINpr1
Highlights for 2021 Include:
•Listen to in-depth discussions which cover a diverse range of key survivability concepts
•Hear updates from senior programme managers about the latest survivability systems
•Learn about the most recent survivability developments and technologies from industry leaders in platform protection
•Meet and network with senior military personnel and leading industry professionals working in armoured vehicles survivability
Featured Speakers for 2021 Include:
•Brigadier Jon Swift, Head of Ground Manoeuvre Capability, British Army
•Major General Richard 'Ross' Coffman, Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command
•Major General Charles Palu, Deputy Chief of Staff Plans & Programmes of the Army Staff, French Armed Forces
•Lieutenant Colonel James De St John-Pryce, Incoming Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army
•Lieutenant Colonel Damian Bailey, SO1 Heavy Forces, Capability Ground Manoeuvre Branch, British Army
More information about this event is available at http://www.favsurvivability.com/EINpr1
--END—
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021
Conference: 16th – 17th November 2021
Focus Day: 15th November 2021
London, United Kingdom
For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Nisha
SMI
+44 2078276020
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter