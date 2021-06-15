Corporate Class Inc. Launches Leadership Presence: Online Leadership Training Program

The self-paced program is designed for emerging leaders committed to fulfill their potential and achieve their career goals.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Class Inc. (CCI), founded in 1984, has launched a one-of-a-kind self-paced program, Leadership Presence: Online Leadership Training Program, to empower emerging leaders to build a powerful presence and advance their careers faster. The transformative and engaging program is approximately 8 hours in duration and consists of interactive exercises, quizzes, videos, learning modules to cover the principles and practices recommended to build leadership presence. The robust program comes with a comprehensive workbook that allows for introspection and goal setting with each module. Private coaching can also be added to the program to help participants deepen their learning experience. The program is designed for top performers, rising leaders, and managers keen to grow within their organization or in their individual career graphs.

The Leadership Presence: Online Leadership Training Program is designed for convenience, and to help organizations scale their training goals. The program empowers individual leaders to nail their first impressions, master body language, communicate with confidence and clarity during presentations, manage difficult conversations, build a powerful personal brand unique to the individual, leverage networking opportunities, lead with purpose, discover their leadership style, increase their emotional intelligence and their ability to recognize their own biases, navigate office politics and set effective goals.

Speaking about the program, Diane Craig, President & Founder, Corporate Class Inc., said, “I have been in the leadership training and coaching space for over 30 years, and I have observed that the fundamental challenges faced by emerging leaders haven’t changed in these decades. However, the science of Neuroleadership has evolved during this time frame, and our program leverages principles and guidelines driven from the science to empower individuals in their journey. Through this unique program, we want to empower rising leaders to gain a competitive edge and fulfill their potential. It gives me goosebumps when I know someone is starting this program because I know the end results they will get by going through this journey.”



About Corporate Class Inc.

Corporate Class Inc. (CCI) is in the business of empowering people. Since its inception in 1984, CCI has enabled organizations and individuals to achieve success through leadership training and a breadth of consulting services customized to individual needs. Backed by a team of expert coaches, CCI has worked with multi-national businesses, Fortune500 companies, business schools, and government agencies to create inclusive leaders, optimize organizational performance and potential across levels and verticals.