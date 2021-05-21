Corporate Class Inc. Launches The Centre for Diversity and Inclusion

CCI is committed to furthering diversity and inclusion in the workplace to build a better future for all.

The last few years have demonstrated the heightened need for inclusive leadership, so all voices and marginalized groups are heard and empowered in the workplace...” — Diane Craig

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Class Inc. (CCI), founded in 1984, has launched a new division under its brand, the Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI). As the industry experts and thought leaders in the leadership training and coaching space, CCI launched the Centre for Diversity and Inclusion on May 21, 2021, the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development. This new division will have a more sharpened/targeted focus on Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) training and consulting programs and services for organizations and professionals across levels.

The new division will focus on getting to the root of D&I challenges within organizations and for leaders to help mitigate them in the workspace and create an inclusive environment that enables better performance and employee engagement from a diverse employee workforce. Through effective D&I strategies and implementation, the CDI team will help organizations achieve their overall goals. The CDI team consists of long-term champions for D&I such as Dr. Georgette Zinaty, Practice Lead and Honourable David Onley, Executive in Residence.

Speaking about the launch of the Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, Diane Craig, President & Founder, Corporate Class Inc., said, “The last few years have demonstrated the heightened need for inclusive leadership, so all voices and marginalized groups are heard and empowered in the workplace. We at CCI wanted to help bring diversity and inclusion front and center to conversations about leadership. Having spent over 30 years in the leadership training and coaching space, we knew we had to create more targeted services, led by experts in D&I strategies, as inclusivity plays a critical role in leadership and executive presence.”

Dr. Georgette Zinaty, Executive Vice-President, CCI, & Practice Lead, CDI, added, “The future of leadership is nothing if not inclusive. There is an urgent need for not just dialogue but also tangible training, assessments, policy-making, and implementation to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are given the weight they require in decision-making and culture building. Through our offerings at CDI, we want to move the needle on inclusive leadership and create work cultures where each employee feels safe and respected and can assert their individual needs and strengths, bettering their performance and quality of life.”

About Corporate Class Inc.

Corporate Class Inc. (CCI) has been helping organizations and individuals achieve success since 1984. CCI provides leadership training and a breadth of consulting services to multi-national businesses, Fortune 500 companies, business schools, and government agencies to optimize performance and potential across every organizational level.

About The Centre for Diversity and Inclusion

The Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI) helps move people and organizations from good intentions to the integration of inclusion. CDI helps organizations be inclusive, free of bias and discrimination, all while educating, training individuals through interactive, experiential methods to move towards safe spaces for dialogue and illicit action.