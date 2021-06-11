2021-06-11 15:52:15.213 'We Have a Problem' Turns into $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-06-11 15:52:15.213

Shane and Amy Smith were visiting Columbia to watch their niece compete in a softball tournament when they decided to buy some Missouri Lottery tickets.

The Smiths purchased some Scratchers and Powerball tickets at the Quik Trip located at 3211 Clark Lane. When Shane went to check the tickets later, the clerk scanned his Powerball ticket and said, “We have a problem.”

The clerk discreetly showed Shane the computer screen, which displayed a $50,000 prize.

The Smiths had matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn in the May 22 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. The winning numbers on May 22 were 3, 19, 27, 37 and 40, with a Powerball number of 8.

The Smiths, who live in O’Fallon, plan to use some of their prize to go on a family trip to Hawaii.

In FY20, players in Boone County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $20.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $2 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $56.9 million went to education programs in the county.

Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $31 million.