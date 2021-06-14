Registration Opens for Energy from Waste Conference 2021
SMi Group’s Energy from Waste conference will return to London for its 14th year this DecemberLONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are pleased to announce the return of their Energy from Waste conference, which will return to London for its 14th year on 1st – 2nd December 2021.
Due to the current political climate, the Energy From Waste industry is changing dramatically. This years, conference agenda will explore how technological innovations and new policy are assisting the growth of the Energy from Waste market in a decarbonised world.
Building on the success of last year, the 2021 event will bring together international waste management operators, developers, private equity financiers, technology providers and industrial end users to discuss the most crucial topics within Energy from Waste.
Interested parties should register by June 30th to take advantage of the £200 early bird discount: http://www.efw-event.com/einpr1
Highlights for 2021 Include:
• Learn of the growing significance that Carbon Capture and Storage has within the Energy from Waste market and the impact it has on the circular economy
• Witness Case studies giving updates on the challenges and opportunities from Energy from Waste projects in the UK, Poland, Thailand, Norway and Serbia
• Gain an in depth understanding of the opportunities that CCS technology has for Energy from Waste industry
• Discover how to maximise value and optimise investment returns from energy from waste projects
• Determine where the key regions for future Energy from Waste growth will be
• Uncover the effects that the Waste Incineration BREF has had on the EFW market one year on
• Understand what technologies are available to ensure EfW plant optimisation and life extensions of aging facilities
Featured Speakers for 2021 Include:
Conference chairmen:
• Chair for 2021: Stuart Hayward-Higham, Technical Development Director, SUEZ Recycling & Recovery UK
Industry Speakers
• Jannicke Gerner Bjerkas, Director CCS, Fortum Oslo Varme
• Mr Euston Ling, Head of Technical Assurance, North London Waste Authority
• Gillian Sinclair, Head of Development, FCC Environment
• Stephane Heddesheimer, Senior Vice President, International Operations, Suez
• Paul Davies, Group Development Director, Viridor
• Paul Carey, Managing Director, MVV Environment
• Robert Corijn, Marketing Manager, Attero and Chair of the RDF Industry
• Julia Safiullina, Investment Manager, Iona Capital
• Christophe CordHomme, Development Director, CNIM
More information about this event is available at http://www.efw-event.com/einpr1
Energy from Waste 2021
1st – 2nd December 2021
London, United Kingdom
Sponsored by Afry, Dalkia Wastenergy, Meldgaard, Rock Solid Processing, Novalux Energy, Tidy Planet, Turboden, Valmet & VFE
