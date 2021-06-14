Interstate 79 Park and Ride Site in Crawford County to Temporarily Close

The Park and Ride facility along Interstate 79 in Crawford County will be temporarily closed beginning June 21 to allow for pavement milling and marking improvements.

The Park and Ride site, one of PennDOT’s many safe, convenient locations for commuters to leave their automobiles across the state, is located near Exit 154 (Conneautville/Saegertown).

All work is weather dependent and is expected to take approximately five days.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

# # #