Robert G. Ackre 1967-2021

Robert George Ackre of Cando, North Dakota passed away on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021, at the age of 54. It was unexpected and a terrible shock. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Cando Lutheran Church with burial at the I.O.O.F Cemetery in Cando. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 P.M., Friday, June 25, 2021 at Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home.

On February 21st, 1967, Robert and his twin brother were born at Cando Memorial Hospital to his parents George and Susan (Wright) Ackre. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Raquelle and Cade Ackre, his siblings Shawn Ackre, Darin Ackre, and Melissa (Ackre) Westlind, and his parents George and Susan Ackre.

In his youth, Rob enjoyed hockey, football, racquetball, baseball, golf, skiing, track, and Boy Scouts. As he got older, he loved hunting and fishing with friends and family. In 1985, Rob graduated from Cando High School. The proceeding summer he began classes at University of North Dakota. He joined Lambda Chi Fraternity and participated in hockey. He graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1989 with a degree in Anthropology and Political Science.

The summer after graduating, Rob worked as a page at the Legislature in Bismarck, ND for one session. In 1989, Rob began law school at the University of North Dakota. While law school, he wrote for the Law Review, a publication at the University and joined a Law Fraternity. Rob graduated from Law School in 1992 and began practicing with his father George Ackre and Larry Baer at Ackre & Baer Law Firm. After the Baer and Ackre partnership dissolved, Rob, his brother Shawn, and George started the Ackre Law Firm LLC which currently still operates in Cando and Minot, North Dakota with Kyle Craig.

Some other law related activities Rob was proud of included was being a part of the inquiry committee for NE Judicial District Trial Lawyer Association, States Attorney for Towner County, prosecutor for Spirit Lake Tribe, on the board for ND Association for Justice, and participated in a documentary film for Prairie Public Broadcasting called “Kind Hearted Woman.” Rob had a passion for hockey and spent many years coaching and playing. Other actives Rob enjoyed were Sons of Norway and Ducks Unlimited.

Rob was married from 1996-2010 to Paula Youngerman. They had two wonderful children Raquelle and Cade Ackre. Raquelle was born 1999 and Cade was born in 2002. They were raised in Cando until 2014, when Rob decided to move to Minot with the children. In Minot, Kyle Craig and Rob opened an Ackre Law Firm. At the same time, Rob took on the role as Chief Tribal Prosecutor for the MHA Nation Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in New Town, North Dakota. Rob touched the hearts of everyone he worked with. He always provided a listening ear to anyone, no matter how busy he was. Rob loved his career and made many life-long friends through it.

Rob was preceded in death by his twin brother, who passed away at birth, Grandparents George and Mildred Ackre, Bernard and Drusilla Wright, and Uncle Roger Wright.

He is survived by his children Raquelle and Cade, his siblings Shawn, Darin, and Melissa (Ackre) Westlind. Their spouses Natalie Ackre and Reed Westlind. His nieces and nephews Alaina and Kenyon Ackre, Maia, Susanne, and Anne Ackre, Alexis and Aiden Kiecker, and Will Westlind. Parents George and Susan Ackre. Aunts and Uncles Don (Jean) Wright and DeVonne Wright.

Funeral home link: https://www.dunnigandix.com/obituary/robert-ackre