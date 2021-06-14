Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 14, 2021                                                            

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

* = MULTIPLE AUDIT REPORTS INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

Spencer Township Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashland

Milton Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Greenon Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

Community Improvement Corporation of the East Liverpool Area

 

10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

East Liverpool City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cleveland Metropolitan Park District

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Community Improvement Corporation of Lakewood, Ohio

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Diamonds & Pearls Health Services LLC

 MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Gregory C. Cline

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Promise Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Suburban Health Consortium

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Greenmound Union Cemetery District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Kingston Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Berlin Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Columbus Metropolitan Library

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin County Municipal Court

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

One Neighborhood New Community Authority

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Gallia

Gallipolis Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Adams Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Delhi Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

The Fairfax Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Village of Arlington

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Bartlow Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

Prairie Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Huron County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Townsend Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wakeman Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

The Port Authority of Jackson County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Jackson Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Perry Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Public Entities Pool of Ohio

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Village of South Solon

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Miami

Tipp Improvement Corporation

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Monroe

Switzerland Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Watkins Academy

 FFR

07/01/2015 TO 06/30/2017

 

 

 

Morrow

Harmony Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Portage Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments

 FFR

07/01/2014 TO 06/30/2016

 

 

 

Putnam

Liberty Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Leipsic

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Ross

Huntington Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Gibsonburg Economic Development Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jackson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Turtle Creek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Lockington

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Marlington Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark County Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Van Wert

Village of Elgin

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Ohio City

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Vinton

Vinton County Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Lawrence Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Medway Drug Enforcement Agency

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 
         

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

