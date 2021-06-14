For Immediate Release:

June 14, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL * = MULTIPLE AUDIT REPORTS INCLUDED Allen Spencer Township Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashland Milton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clark Greenon Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Columbiana Community Improvement Corporation of the East Liverpool Area 10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2020 East Liverpool City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Cleveland Metropolitan Park District IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Community Improvement Corporation of Lakewood, Ohio 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Diamonds & Pearls Health Services LLC MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Gregory C. Cline MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Promise Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Suburban Health Consortium IPA 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Darke Greenmound Union Cemetery District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Kingston Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Berlin Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Columbus Metropolitan Library C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin County Municipal Court IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 One Neighborhood New Community Authority 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Gallia Gallipolis Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Guernsey Adams Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Delhi Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc. 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 The Fairfax Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Village of Arlington 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Bartlow Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Holmes Prairie Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Huron County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Townsend Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wakeman Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson The Port Authority of Jackson County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Jackson Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Perry Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Public Entities Pool of Ohio IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Madison Village of South Solon IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Miami Tipp Improvement Corporation 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Monroe Switzerland Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Watkins Academy FFR 07/01/2015 TO 06/30/2017 Morrow Harmony Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Portage Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments FFR 07/01/2014 TO 06/30/2016 Putnam Liberty Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Leipsic IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Ross Huntington Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ross County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Sandusky Gibsonburg Economic Development Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Jackson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby Turtle Creek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Lockington 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Marlington Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark County Port Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Van Wert Village of Elgin 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Ohio City 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Vinton Vinton County Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Lawrence Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Medway Drug Enforcement Agency 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

