Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL
* = MULTIPLE AUDIT REPORTS INCLUDED
Allen
Spencer Township Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashland
Milton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clark
Greenon Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Columbiana
Community Improvement Corporation of the East Liverpool Area
10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2020
East Liverpool City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga
Cleveland Metropolitan Park District
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Community Improvement Corporation of Lakewood, Ohio
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Diamonds & Pearls Health Services LLC
MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Gregory C. Cline
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Promise Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Suburban Health Consortium
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Darke
Greenmound Union Cemetery District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Kingston Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Berlin Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Columbus Metropolitan Library
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin County Municipal Court
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
One Neighborhood New Community Authority
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Gallia
Gallipolis Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Guernsey
Adams Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Delhi Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
The Fairfax Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Village of Arlington
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Bartlow Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Holmes
Prairie Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Huron County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Townsend Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wakeman Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jackson
The Port Authority of Jackson County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Jackson Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Perry Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Public Entities Pool of Ohio
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Madison
Village of South Solon
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Miami
Tipp Improvement Corporation
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Monroe
Switzerland Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Watkins Academy
FFR
07/01/2015 TO 06/30/2017
Morrow
Harmony Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Portage Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments
FFR
07/01/2014 TO 06/30/2016
Putnam
Liberty Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Leipsic
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Ross
Huntington Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ross County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Sandusky
Gibsonburg Economic Development Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Jackson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
Turtle Creek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Lockington
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Marlington Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark County Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Van Wert
Village of Elgin
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Ohio City
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Vinton
Vinton County Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington
Lawrence Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Medway Drug Enforcement Agency
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wyandot
Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
