Amazon VNA Solution From Lobo Systems

Engineers at Amazon fulfilment centres are required to maintain Very Narrow Aisle ( VNA ) racking which is used for pallet storage.
Awkward and restricted access areas present additional hazards when working at height and maintenance tasks must routinely be performed where access is extremely difficult.
Management at Amazon place the highest importance on providing fit for purpose, work at height safety equipment, on which staff have been professionally trained to assemble, inspect, and use safely. Areas, where typically, standard working at height equipment cannot fit.
LOBO is used to repair Amazon fulfilment centre racking. This is much more cost-effective than using scaffolders and a cantilever configuration is possible. In this case, the VNA racking rear supports need repairing. LOBO can be deployed every day, readjusted & reconfigured to suit.
Certified training is a key component to the safe use and successful implementation of a LOBO System. Our trainers provide instruction on the safe assembly and inspection requirements.
Access equipment, which is unstable or rickety or which does not fit properly and is therefore dangerous, is not allowed on site. Giving engineers the best product to do the job also helps Amazon to retain staff, and therefore reduce costs.
The LOBO Advanced Platform is the solution
The LOBO System is a versatile work platform product that combines the flexibility and strength of traditional scaffolding with the simplicity and mobility of tower systems. The unique and patented hand-adjustable clamp, when combined with the tube, allows the technician to create a work platform, of any shape or size, without the need for any tools.
The system is made from modular steel components, which are easy and quick to assemble and provide a rock steady and safe working platform. It flat packs for transportation and yet is incredibly strong. Areas previously awkward to get to, can now be accessed by your own engineers or technicians with ease, whenever required.
The LOBO System comprises of trestle legs that vary in size and adjustable extensions with fixed side clamps. Steel tubes can then be passed through the clamps, which are hand tightened to form a structure to suit the application. Sway braces, toe boards, wheels, handrails, outriggers, and a lifting slider beam can be added to enhance the construction.
The LOBO System is scalable, adaptable, and adjustable to meet your on-going and changing requirements. Simply add more components or alter your existing configuration to satisfy the demands of the next task. Protect your initial investment with a product that will meet all your access needs safely.
Designed specifically for LOBO’s advanced work platform system, it is fitted with feet for easy pallet truck or forklift manoeuvrability. Also, it can be locked with a padlock for security or storage.
The LOBO Towerstore offers security on or off site and it provides a secure and yet simple way to store your LOBO components. The Towerstore can be vertically or horizontally mounted to suit the workshop and can be transported for rapid deployment, on and off site.
The LOBO System can be transported and assembled fast and with ease from a flat pack, into any required configuration, by your own maintenance engineers and technicians.
Options include Lifting Slider beams which can be fitted to the system. And it can be stored in a LOBO Towerstore unit when not in use. LOBO is a rigid and stable product, which meets or exceeds international safety regulations.
