FLCCC Chief Medical Officer Issues Video Statement on "Wasteful and Unnecessary" U.S. Supply Agreement with Merck

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance

Dr. Pierre Kory: "This is a colossal waste of taxpayer money."

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a video message released today, Pierre Kory, M.P.A., MD, president and chief medical officer of the FLCCC, details how the U.S. government plans to spend $1.2 billion on a drug that, if approved, will have limited use against COVID-19. At the same time, numerous clinical trials of ivermectin show that it is highly effective in both the prevention and treatment of multiple phases of the disease, and yet it continues to be ignored by government and medical authorities.The link to the video is HERE TRANSCRIPT:As one of the world's experts in the use of ivermectin for COVID-19 I feel compelled today to make a statement. And that statement is in response to the recent announcement by the US government, that they're entering into a contractual agreement with Merck where they're going to commit $1.2 billion of taxpayer money in order to enrich Merck for a drug which has already been the source of a whistleblower complaint, and which has already failed in hospitalized patients. They are now testing in outpatients, when we already have a drug which is low cost, safe, widely available which has been proven to work in many phases of disease—not only as outpatients but in in-patients.And so to do so while we now currently have five published review papers from independent panels from across the world, showing how effective ivermectin is. We have over 20 randomized control trials showing large statistically significant benefits in mortality. And yet, we plan on giving money to a drug company for a drug that is in no way going to surpass what we already have available right now and can use that money should instead be given to supply ivermectin to the country. This is a colossal waste of taxpayer money. We know this drug works, we're seeing it work around the world we now have evidence from multiple countries who've adopted it into their guidelines.What happened in Mexico is they emptied their hospitals, and they've essentially rid the country of COVID using ivermectin. We just got a report from Argentina, where their program is showing large reductions in the need for hospitalization. And the crisis in India in a number of states was turned back, with widespread use of ivermectin. We should not be spending or giving any more money to a drug company who has behaved in the way that it has around ivermectin.I need to call attention to how disturbed I am at Merck's actions on February 5 when they issued a statement that there was no evidence to support the efficacy of ivermectin. They even called into question the safety of one of the safest drugs, known in history. That statement was a lie. That was a lie and it's hurting patients and it's caused an incalculable loss of life, and to let that go unanswered is unacceptable. To commit money to a company who behaves in this way is ridiculous. They should instead be saddled with a colossal fine and I, we, cannot sit by and let our government do this. If they fulfill this it will be a staggering waste of time and money, and it continues to ignore the widespread availability of ivermectin. It has to stop. The US government has to be smarter in how they combat this pandemic. We already have another tool that we know that can end it and that drug is Ivermectin.About the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care AllianceThe FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol, introduced in March 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC’s new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol with Ivermectin has been released – and is a potential solution to the global pandemic.For more information: https://FLCCC.net ###

