Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Cancer Diagnostics Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow from $156.27 billion in 2020 to $170.21 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach $239.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.9%. A high prevalence rate of various types of cancers is a major driver of the cancer diagnostics market.

The cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of cancer diagnostic devices and equipment. Cancer diagnostic equipment is used to identify biomarkers, proteins and symptoms in order to detect a cancerous tumor in the patient. The cancer diagnostic market is segmented into companion diagnostics and molecular diagnostics.

Trends In The Global Cancer Diagnostics Market

The AI-based cancer detection system is an emerging trend in the cancer diagnostics market. AI helps in improving the accuracy of image detection in diagnostic processes such as breast cancer and lung cancer diagnostics, by detecting the cancers in early stages. AI also reduces the instances of false positives in lung cancer screening, thus improving the lung cancer detection accuracy. For instance, researchers at the Naval Medical Center San Diego and Google's AI research division Google AI, developed a reliable solution comprised of cancer-detecting algorithms used for autonomous evaluation of lymph node biopsies. This AI solution improved the accuracy of metastatic breast cancer detection to 99%.

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Segments:

The global cancer diagnostics market is further segmented based on products, end user, method, application and geography.

By Products: Companion Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics

By End-User: Cancer Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Others

By Method: Biopsy, Endoscopy, Tumor Biomarker Tests, Imaging

By Application: Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Liver Cancer, Blood Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Melanoma, Others

By Geography: The global cancer diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cancer diagnostics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cancer diagnostics global market, cancer diagnostics global market share, cancer diagnostics global market players, cancer diagnostics global market segments and geographies, cancer diagnostics global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The cancer diagnostics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Cancer Diagnostics Market Organizations Covered: Abbott, Becton Dickinson and Company, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

