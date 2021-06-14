Guión Partners + Sony Orchard Have a Summer Scorcher With ‘Yours,’ #1 Most Added at Radio
Music Inspired by ‘THERAPY’LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music industry radio monitoring service provider Mediabase has reported movement on the newly re-mixed single ‘YOURS,’ Various Artists ft. Barachi. The song has come in at #1 Most Added at R&B radio across the U.S. ‘YOURS,’ is heating up on stations WTTH-FM, (Atlantic City, NJ), WKXI-FM (Jackson, MS), WMPZ-FM (Chattanooga, TN), WIMX-FM (Toledo, OH), WMJM (Louisville, KY), WWDM-FM (Columbia, SC), KOKY-FM (Little Rock, AR), WTLZ-FM (Saginaw, MI), WROU-FM (Dayton, OH), and KDKS-FM (Shreveport, LA). IMPACTING R&B RADIO NOW!
‘YOURS,’ is the third song released from the soundtrack of the multi-award-winning short film and film festival favorite ‘Therapy.’ The soundtrack debuted at film festivals nationally and internationally where they were received with critical acclaim. Additional chart-topping recording artists make up the well-produced, Music Inspired by ‘Therapy’ film, and soundtrack that include Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Trina Rockstarr, Zoey Dollaz, Isaiah Sharkey, and Barachi. Also, ‘YOURS,’ is on the visually stunning ‘Therapy’ Visual Album on YouTube. ‘YOURS,’ is executive produced by Lindsay Guión and is marketed and distributed by Sony Orchard. ‘YOURS,’ is available NOW on all streaming platforms.
About Guión Partners and GMUSIC+
Guión Partners and GMUSIC+ has grown to become a leading multi-tiered media company. The two companies’ CEO, Lindsay Guión has worked with several hit-making artists and producers, including Rich Harrison, the producer for Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child, and artists like D’Angelo, Ginuwine, and Mya. He has also helped create several notable movies and soundtracks, including ‘Posse,’ the HBO Films movie Bessie featuring Queen Latifah, and ‘Therapy’ starring Barachi. For more information about the film go to: therapyfilm.com. Visit the ‘Therapy Collection’ Store and Shop go to: gmusic.shop.musictoday.com.
