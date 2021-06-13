Arrest Made in a Traffic Fatality: 1500 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit announce an arrest has been made in a traffic fatality involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in the 1500 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:14 am, a Honda Civic mounted the ride side of the curb at the listed location. The vehicle then struck a pedestrian on a sidewalk at a Metro bus shelter. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The driver of the Honda Civic remained on scene.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

On Sunday, June 13, 2021, 29 year-old Gerald Lewis, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Murder II, Driving Under the Influence, and Reckless Driving.