Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,842 in the last 365 days.

Seb Torgus invites you to feel a “Rush” with his latest single

Seb Torgus - Rush

Seb Torgus - Rush - New Single

Coming off a postponed US Tour due to the Pandemic, Seb Torgus is ready for the world to hear his music again with his new single “Rush”.

The unpredictability of Seb Torgus is what makes him a unique wild card in the landscape of independent music. The bold singer doesn’t care about what his critics think. That’s why we like him”
— MOOD Magazine , Miguel Costa
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming off a postponed US Tour due to the Pandemic, Seb Torgus is ready for the world to hear his music again with his new single “Rush”.

The alt-rock anthem is available to stream on all platforms, along with the music video highlighting Seb’s intimate side which was styled by Jesse Jo Stark of Chrome Hearts. You can watch the music video, along with find links to all streaming services here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBGgvL1nvtI

Seb Torgus is an artist flirting between the lines of Alternative and Pop/Rock music. Born and raised in Chicago, Seb quickly discovered his love and passion for music at a young age. After moving to Los Angeles, Seb began to fully develop his artistry, collaborating with major label artists, and going on his first US Tour.

While sonically his music fuses dreamy and euphoric alternative-pop/rock production, stylistically, his stage persona is a clear ode to 80’s glam rock and punk. His appreciation and knowledge for legends such as Billy Idol, and David Bowie are only further testaments to his creative approach.

Seb’s lyrical content centers around the ideals of today’s youth culture and glorifying one’s individuality with a carefree outlook. Not one to conform to norms or expectations, Seb Torgus is an embodiment of the changing of times when it comes to the overlap of music, public image, and artistry.

Antonio D'Alessio
Requiem Studios
+1 (773) 203-5794
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Seb Torgus "Rush"

You just read:

Seb Torgus invites you to feel a “Rush” with his latest single

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.