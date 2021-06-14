Kovair Announces Partnership with TCS for JileTM Integration

Kovair Software Inc. and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization - Partnership Announcement.

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Ramon California based Kovair Software Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement whereby Kovair Omnibus the proprietary SOA architected ESB will be adopted by TCS for the integration requirements of Jile – their on-the-cloud Enterprise Agile planning and delivery platform. The platform enables software teams to manage, automate and measure the end-to-end software delivery value stream from ideation to deployment. Jile customers will be offered the Kovair Omnibus capabilities for any of their integration needs with other tools in their entire development tools ecosystem. By virtue of this partnership TCS will also be able to leverage the benefits of other products from Kovair in the areas of DevOps, PPM and ALM.

“Kovair Omnibus today offers more than 115+ such integrations off the shelf and TCS could not have chosen a better partner for their end customers to offer them readily available integration capabilities that span not only all types of development tools from third party vendors and open sources but many other applications such as CRM, ITSM, SAP or other ERP, PPM and PLM”, stated Bipin Shah, CEO and Chairman of Kovair Software. “These capabilities from Kovair Omnibus Integrations enable TCS Jile’s enterprise customers to synchronize with any of these 115+ applications readily in a matter of hours to significantly advance either their Applications development process or integrate their infrastructure with very popular Business and security applications. These integrations will also introduce these customers to the entire concept of Value Stream Management through Kovair integrations and analytics” he continued.

“This partnership with Kovair will allow Jile to readily connect to other third-party popular development tools used by our customers. The inter-operability and seamless data synchronization will help Jile’s customers to fully harness its enterprise agile planning and deployment capabilities to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The concept of value stream management can be realized by these integrations in real-time, enabling the adoption of business innovations with velocity and scale,” stated Dr. Santosh Mohanty, VP and Executive sponsor at Jile.

“With a multitude of teams; big, small and cross-functional, the integration with Jile using Omnibus provides an end-to-end comprehensive platform for mid-sized and enterprise companies that embrace teamwork to run multiple projects & customers concurrently. Kovair Omnibus is trusted by some of the largest Fortune 500 companies that provides granular level control for data unification across tools thus allowing organizations to centralize and streamline business workflows” stated Akshay Sharma, CTO at Kovair.

“This capability keeps all project stakeholders, managers, developers, testers, and operations teams on the same page of information; ensuring traceable artifacts, continuous integration, on-time delivery with uncompromised quality” concluded Amit Dasgupta, Sr. Director of Solutions and Partnerships at Kovair who played a major role in the successful execution of this partnership dialog and negotiations.

“Kovair Management Team is excited about this partnership and the manner in which it will benefit the Software Development Community and we will work diligently with Team TCS to make this partnership a great success” concluded Bipin Shah, Chairman and CEO of Kovair.

About Kovair:

Kovair Software is a Silicon Valley software products company specializing in the domain of Integrated Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) and DevOps solutions and supports global software development and management. Kovair’s focus on integrating third-party best-of-breed tools and other applications enables the creation of software in a synchronized tools environment through its Omnibus Integration Platform. Now with its introduction of DevSecOps capabilities, it has a full offering of software development tools in multiple domains.

Kovair’s flagship products Omnibus Integration Platform, Kovair ALM, QuickSync, and Kovair PPM, are highly preferred solutions by some of the major corporations globally.

Please contact Info(at)Kovair(dot)com for a quick demonstration of this capability.

About Jile:

Jile is a single Enterprise-class tool on the cloud to meet large-scale development needs of multiple distributed teams. It enables organizations align strategy to team execution by providing a unified view from teams to programs and portfolios, helps business stakeholders and teams to collaborate effectively and thereby, deliver valuable software faster to the market.

