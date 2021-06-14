Deep Sea Vegan to Serve NASCAR Fans at the Nashville Superspeedway
We are seeing the rising trends of non-vegans turning to plant-based options for various reasons and we are excited to bring our brand of extremely delicious plant-based food to NASCAR”NASHVILLE , TN, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming June 18-20 NASCAR triple-header weekend at Nashville Superspeedway will provide thousands of racing fans with the opportunity to enjoy hot gourmet vegan food which has become the fastest growing trend in the food industry through a partnership with one of Nashville’s newest and hottest planted based eateries, Deep Sea Vegan.
— Kendall Duffie
Deep Sea Vegan, a family and black-owned business, is delighted that racing fans will be able to enjoy plant-based options as they gather for one of the largest events in the Music City since covid restrictions went into effect Spring 2020. “We are seeing the rising trends of non-vegans turning to plant-based options for various reasons and we are excited to bring our brand of extremely delicious plant-based food to NASCAR via this partnership” says Kendall Duffie, CEO and Chef for Deep Sea Vegan
Nashville was recently spotlighted in Forbes magazine as one of the fastest growing cities for vegan restaurants in which Deep Sea Vegan was featured among a handful of “must try” eateries in the city. Founder and Head Chef Kendall Duffie, is a certified advanced deep sea scuba diver and has curated a vegan menu full of items themed after scuba diving, the ocean, and the beach.
“In reopening the Nashville Superspeedway and bringing the excitement of Cup Series racing back to Middle Tennessee, we are excited to secure partners like Deep Sea Vegan who share our fan-focused vision for serving fans with a variety of culinary and dietary needs,” said Erik Moses, President, Nashville Superspeedway.
The NASCAR triple-header weekend at Nashville Superspeedway includes the sold out “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN), the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race in the track’s history and the first NASCAR Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years. Nashville Superspeedway’s first two races on its Father’s Day weekend slate include the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1).
Fans can still order tickets for the Friday or Saturday races by visiting NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or calling 866-RACE-TIX.
About the Nashville Superspeedway
Nashville Superspeedway, Middle Tennessee’s racing jewel, is back on the NASCAR schedule in 2021! A year-round family friendly destination in one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Nashville Superspeedway is a staple on the regional sports, entertainment and festival scene.
Nashville Superspeedway hosted its first NASCAR events in April 2001. Through 2011, the 1.33-mile D-shaped oval with 14 degrees of banking was home to 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, 13 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events and eight Indy Racing League contests. The largest concrete-only track in NASCAR, Nashville Superspeedway is owned by Dover Motorsports, Inc., which also owns Dover International Speedway in Delaware.
Nashville Superspeedway is a must-see attraction during your family’s next visit to Music City!
About Deep Sea Vegan
We are a family and black owned business that serves chef inspired gourmet vegan cuisine. Scuba diving twin brothers Kendall and Kelvis Duffie along with their sister and partner Michelle Duffie are on a mission to revolutionize the vegan food industry with their brand of extremely delicious plant-based food.
For more information on Deep Sea Vegan, visit www.deepseavegan.com or follow on FB/IG @deepseavegan.
Paul Wright III
UAMG
+1 615-260-2132
email us here