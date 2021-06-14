Welcome to the World of Seb Torgus - The Croatian artist invites you to feel a “Rush”

Seb Torgus - Rush Seb Torgus - Rush -

Coming off a postponed US Tour due to the Pandemic, the Croatian artist Seb Torgus is ready for the world to hear his music again with his new single “Rush”.

The unpredictability of Seb Torgus is what makes him a unique wild card in the landscape of independent music. The bold singer doesn’t care about what his critics think. That’s why we like him” — MOOD Magazine , Miguel Costa