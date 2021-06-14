Seb Torgus invites you to feel a “Rush” with his latest single

Seb Torgus - Rush Seb Torgus - Rush - New Single

Coming off a postponed US Tour due to the Pandemic, Seb Torgus is ready for the world to hear his music again with his new single “Rush”.

The unpredictability of Seb Torgus is what makes him a unique wild card in the landscape of independent music. The bold singer doesn’t care about what his critics think. That’s why we like him” — MOOD Magazine , Miguel Costa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coming off a postponed US Tour due to the Pandemic, Seb Torgus is ready for the world to hear his music again with his new single “ Rush ”.The alt-rock anthem is available to stream on all platforms, along with the music video highlighting Seb’s intimate side which was styled by Jesse Jo Stark of Chrome Hearts. You can watch the music video, along with find links to all streaming services here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBGgvL1nvtI Seb Torgus is an artist flirting between the lines of Alternative and Pop/Rock music. Born and raised in Chicago, Seb quickly discovered his love and passion for music at a young age. After moving to Los Angeles, Seb began to fully develop his artistry, collaborating with major label artists, and going on his first US Tour.While sonically his music fuses dreamy and euphoric alternative-pop/rock production, stylistically, his stage persona is a clear ode to 80’s glam rock and punk. His appreciation and knowledge for legends such as Billy Idol, and David Bowie are only further testaments to his creative approach.Seb’s lyrical content centers around the ideals of today’s youth culture and glorifying one’s individuality with a carefree outlook. Not one to conform to norms or expectations, Seb Torgus is an embodiment of the changing of times when it comes to the overlap of music, public image, and artistry.

Seb Torgus "Rush"