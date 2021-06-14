IT Consulting Firm Devises New Disaster Recovery Service

Technical Framework announced Monday that it is rolling out an innovative data disaster recovery service for clients across the USA.

Technical Framework, a Colorado-based IT consulting company, announced Monday that it is rolling out an innovative data disaster recovery service for clients across the USA.

“We’re witnessing a sharp increase in ransomware and extortion-ware in the first half of 2021. It’s now as important as ever for organizations to establish a strong disaster recovery plan.”, said Al Harris, co-founder and president of Technical Framework.

Harris when on to say that Technical Framework’s disaster recovery innovations extend to “systemization of backups tailored according to industry, and automation of recovery testing, to ensure system backups are accessible and can be restored in accordance with recovery time objectives. All too often, companies fail to test recovery systems, leaving them vulnerable to catastrophes.”

About Technical Framework: Technical Framework offers information technology consulting services to small- and medium-sized businesses in Northern Colorado and across the USA. Services include management of computers and handhelds, networks and servers, and data security. Technical Framework is committed to providing reliable, honest, and innovative services to its clients based on solid core values.

