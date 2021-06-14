Planning for or Coping with Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions are pieces on a chess board.

Mergers & Acquisitions are like a chess game. It is important to know how to play the game.

World's Best Connectors will host Planning for or Coping with Mergers & Acquisitions online on July 12, 2021 from 1-4 PM. Registration is via Eventbrite.

People are justified in being worried about being victims during mergers and acquisitions. Most public discussion is about the dollars and cents involved. This workshop focuses on impacts on people.”
— Denise Meridith
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic was a plethora of contrasts. On one television station, one might see long lines of cars of unemployed people desperate for boxes of food, while on one's phone, there were daily reports of a healthy, even booming, stock market. Stuck somewhere in the middle were those professionals, maybe in technology or retail or hospitality, who nervously watched smaller businesses like their own being gobbled up by bigger ones. The World's Best Connectors (WBC), a virtual community of C-suite executives who help others enhance their connections with family, employees, clients, government, and the media, is hosting an important online workshop--Planning for or Coping with Mergers and Acquisitions--on July 12, 2021, to help allay those fears.

"People are justified in being worried about being victims during the incredible number of ongoing mergers and acquisitions," says WBC CEO Denise Meridith, who is uniquely qualified to talk about the issue, having worked for government, private, academic, and non-profit entities. "There is a lot of public discussion about the dollars and cents involved, but little consideration for the people who are impacted. WBC wants to focus on them."

The Monday afternoon three-hour workshop will explore the scope and impact of mergers and acquisitions, and provide CEOs and business people with what Meridith calls The New 3 R's: references, resources, and referrals. The goal is to show businesspeople how to be beneficiaries instead of victims. It is designed to help CEOs, owners, shareholders, and employees, from those who would love to be acquired to those who are fearful about what a merger would mean for them.

The keynote speaker will be Brent Bailey, the President of Unlocking Potential LLC, who is a former executive at companies like Dial, Pharmavite, Cyanotech, and SFI Health. Previously, he also held marketing positions at Procter & Gamble, Frito-Lay, Pillsbury, and Del Monte Foods. During "M&A Pitfalls From a Guy Who's Experienced Most of Them," Bailey will share what he has learned from personally completing six acquisitions and evaluating eight others. In addition to looking at the corporate world, there will be speakers like Robin Reed, CEO of the Arizona Black Chamber of Commerce, who will give an overview of the M&A landscape today. Jonathan Mason, Founder of Jentry Search Academy, will demonstrate how private equity and a search fund model can be leveraged to create, not eliminate, jobs. Other speakers like Brian Wood, from Looking Forward Consulting, will suggest strategies that will help managers and employees cope with these changes. Harry Garewal, of Trin and Associates and former CEO of the AZ Hispanic Chamber, and Asia Climaco, CEO of The Athletes Business Council, will moderate the discussions.

Business people can register for Planning for or Coping with Mergers and Acquisitions workshop on Eventbrite. While it is an online presentation, attendance will still be limited to allow for questions and answers, and effective networking; so early registration is recommended.

About

The World's Best Connectors LLC is a virtual community for C-Suite executives. The WBCs help other CEOs enhance their connections with their families, employees, clients, government and the media. The WBCs office is at 2390 E Camelback Rd, Ste #130, Phoenix, AZ 85016. CEO Denise Meridith, with a BS from Cornell University and MPA from the university of Southern California. In addition to WBC, Meridith has been CEO of Denise Meridith Consultants Inc, a public and community relations firm, for 19 years. She is uniquely experienced in government, private enterprise, academia and non-profits. Meridith has been a freelance journalist for the past 25 years, writing over 1000 articles on business for newspapers and magazines, and teaching marketing and business for years at Cornell and Arizona State University. She has aspent many years in the hospitality, sports and entertainment sectors.

