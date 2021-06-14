UK iTunes Blues Chart-Toppers Release First Full Length Album

Izzie's Caravan "Blow The Lid"

Izzie

Sim of Izzie's Caravan

On June 15th, Izzie's Caravan releases their first full-length, "Blow The Lid." The album includes the #1 UK iTunes Blues title track.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Nomination for Album Of The Year!" - IndieShark

"Raw and abrasive, rocking, soulful and bluesy as hell" - Jamsphere

On September 10, 2020, at the height of the worldwide pandemic, Izzie's Caravan began a 10 month-long journey. The Caravan released the first single, "Roadkill Rita" from their latest album, "Blow The Lid." After 4 more preview singles from the album, including the #1 UK iTunes Blues chart smash title song, Izzie and the boys are ready to unveil the full-blown album.

On June 15th, 2021, the wait is finally over...The album, 10 months in the making is, at long last, released! The 8-track album, "Blow The Lid" will be unleashed in all its rockin', bluesy glory. In addition to the aforementioned tracks is an 18-minute epic jam, "Curse Of Anastasia," which Izzie describes as "18-minutes of Iron Maiden meets Hans Zimmer!"

TRACK LISTING:
1. Roadkill Rita
2. Stick It To Ya
3. Blow The Lid
4. Return To Midway
5. Lost
6. T-Bonecrash
7. A Beautiful Nightmare
8. Curse Of Anastasia

ABOUT IZZIE'S CARAVAN: Izzie started his musical journey by forming a 3-piece band in 2004. The Deep Impactors included two future (and now former) members of the Caravan, Sim and Ray. After becoming disillusioned by the music industry, Izzie took a decades-long respite from guitar, eventually returning to the instrument he loved, just a few years ago.

Referring to himself as a "poor man's Buddy Guy or Lightnin' Hopkins," Izzie cites bands like Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith as early influences, followed by later guitarists like Izzy Stradlin and John Frusciante. But, it was the blues of Stevie Ray, Clapton, John Lee Hooker, Johnny Winter, Muddy Waters, and of course, Buddy Guy, that inspired Izzie's return to music.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.izziescaravan.com
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHJqGlX2pIpAbae3jGlaYFQ
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/izziescaravan/

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

