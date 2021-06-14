The "Future" Looks Bright For Finland's Willie And The Goodsouls' Latest Single And Video

The Finnish roots rockers have released their latest single and video from their self-titled album.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 125K Spotify streams and more than 50K views on Youtube, Finland-based roots rockers, Willie And The Goodsouls are poised for a worldwide breakthrough. The band started as a cathartic 2014 solo project for singer/guitarist Ville Vesalainen. After recording his debut album, Fortunate Son, in just 4 days, Ville recruited musicians Petra Wahlsten – vocals, violin; Tuomas Riihimäki – keyboards;Jukka Lehto – bass guitar, vocals; and Jussi Vuola – drums, vocals; and the solo project became a "band."

With the release of 2016's Free Willie album, the band toured Europe, entering the studio again in 2019 to record their current self-titled album. Released in 2020, Willie And The Goodsouls features 8 tracks, including the new single, "Future." The album was produced by Hannu Leiden and Eero Kaukomies.

Watch the video for "Future" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MenpBbyH8q4
Video by Slade Takala-Lamey with light assistance by Erman Mete.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4xo04auozaYZ4Zlu8rgf4r
https://www.facebook.com/willieandthegoodsouls
https://www.instagram.com/willieandthegoodsouls/

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

