Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of 13th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the 2200 block of 13th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:34 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra with Maryland tag 7EB6813 and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has information about the vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.