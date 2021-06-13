Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder suffered cardiac arrest, says workforce physician

Eriksen required emergency treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital

Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed in Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland, said Danish team doctor Morten Boesen.

Earlier, officials said the midfielder was stable in hospital and had sent his greetings to his national team-mates.

Eriksen collapsed shortly before half-time in Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday.

“He was gone. We did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest,” said Boesen.

“How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib [defibrillation] so that’s quite fast.

“The examinations that have been done so far look fine. We don’t have an explanation to why it happened.”

The 29-year-old Inter Milan player had emergency medical treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

“His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination,” said a statement from Danish officials…