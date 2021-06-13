Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,671 in the last 365 days.

Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder suffered cardiac arrest, says workforce physician

Eriksen required emergency treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital

Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed in Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland, said Danish team doctor Morten Boesen.

Earlier, officials said the midfielder was stable in hospital and had sent his greetings to his national team-mates.

Eriksen collapsed shortly before half-time in Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday.

“He was gone. We did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest,” said Boesen.

“How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib [defibrillation] so that’s quite fast.

“The examinations that have been done so far look fine. We don’t have an explanation to why it happened.”

The 29-year-old Inter Milan player had emergency medical treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

“His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination,” said a statement from Danish officials…

You just read:

Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder suffered cardiac arrest, says workforce physician

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.