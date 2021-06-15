THE INVESTORS COLISEUM WELCOMES TANZANIAN GOLD CORPORATION TO ITS WEBSITE AS A FEATURED COMPANY
Tanzanian Gold Corporation: CONSISTENTLY IMPROVING JURISDICTION, FANTASTIC ASSET AND MANAGEMENT TEAM
Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX)
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Investors Coliseum (IC), a subsidiary of Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD. ("the Company"), is pleased to announce that Tanzanian Gold Corporation NYSE-American: TRX / TSX: TSX has become the latest company to participate as a Featured Company on www.theinvestorscoliseum.com
— Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder
Tanzanian Gold Corporation is advancing on three value-creation tracks:
1. Strengthening its balance sheet by expanding near-term production to 15,000 - 20,000 oz. of gold per year from the processing of oxide material from an expanded oxide plant.
2. Advancing the Final Feasibility Study for a stand-alone sulphide treating plant that is substantially larger than previously modeled and targeting significant annual gold production.
3. Continuing with a drilling program to further test the potential of its property, Exploration Targets and Mineral Resource base by: (i) identifying new prospects; (ii) drilling new oxide/sulphide targets; (iii) infill drilling to upgrade Mineral Resources currently in the Inferred category; and (iv) a step-out drilling program in the Northeast Extension.
https://theinvestorscoliseum.com/featured-companies/tanzanian-gold-corporation-2/
About Tanzanian Gold Corporation
Tanzanian Gold Corporation along with its joint venture partner, STAMICO is building a significant gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania that is based on an expanded Mineral Resource base and the treatment of its mineable Mineral Reserves in two standalone plants. Measured Mineral Resource now stands at 19.98MT at 1.99g/t gold containing 1,281,161 ounces of gold and Indicated Mineral Resource now stands at 15.89MT at 1.48g/t gold containing 755,119 ounces of gold for a combined tonnage of 35.88MT at 1.77g/t gold containing 2,036,280 ounces of gold. The Buckreef Project also contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8MT at 1.11g/t gold for contained gold of 635,540 ounces of gold. The Company is actively investigating and assessing multiple exploration targets on its property.
Stephen Mullowney- CEO Commented
" We are extremely excited to join the Investors Coliseum as a Featured Company. We understand the importance of sharing our unique profile and story widely and are looking forward to be working closely with the www.theinvestorscoliseum.com team."
Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder stated
"I am extremely pleased and excited with the participation of Tanzanian Gold Corporation to the website. The participation of TRX/TNX to the website only enhances the success we are having and will have in the future. We look forward to showcasing Tanzanian Gold Corporation to our interested subscribers and the public at large. Our goal at The Investors Coliseum is and will always be to focus on companies on the site that are superior in quality and that our subscribers and followers want to hear and learn about.
Tanzanian Gold Corporation Overview