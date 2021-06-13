Seeders Capital is Creating Zero Pollution Zones for Egypt’s Vision 2030 Sustainability Strategy
Presenting at the Cairo Construction Hub on June 10, Seeders Capital Leads the Fight for Climate Change with New Innovative ModelsCAIRO, EGYPT, June 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate change has been at the forefront of global discussions and initiatives for decades, with an emphasis on the impact of air quality. Pollution is damaging the air we breathe, the food we consume, and the well-being of the planet we inhabit. Holding firm to the belief that clean air and water are human rights, Seeders Capital has developed innovative solutions to create zero pollution zones through strategic partnerships with environmentally conscious corporations within the US, Asia, and Europe. Presenting these new methods at the Cairo Construction Hub on June 10, Seeders Capital is partnering with like-minded change-makers to follow Egypt’s Vision 2030 Sustainability Strategy and EU Action Plan towards Zero Pollution for Air, Water and Soil.
The World Health Organization reports that air pollution is now the world’s largest single environmental health risk. The average person spends 90% of their lifetime indoors, taking between 18,000-20,000 breaths per day. Each precious breath represents the potential to catch something detrimental. Complications from air pollution include anything from the common cold to viruses, to cancer, heart failure, dementia , stroke, cognitive impairment, depression, asthma, and more.
In Egypt, around 80,000 deaths per annum and can be attributed to air pollution alone. Combine poor air quality with unclean water, waste, and energy and misfortune is soon to follow. By focusing on the four main pillars of pollution: air, water, energy, and waste; Seeders Capital has masterfully cultivated a multi-pronged approach to tackle climate change from various angles.
Seeders Capital represents the cultivation of streamlined solutions towards creating clean air, water, waste, and energy zones trusted by world leaders including JLL, Accenture, Schipol Airport Amsterdam, the Swiss Government, Stella McCartney, and BNP Paribas. Spearheading this movement for CleanAirZones in Egypt is the Commercial International Bank CIB, Egypt’s leading private bank, named EuroMoney’s top regional bank in 2017, who understand the impact pollution has on the wellbeing of Egypt’s citizens. CIB conducted a proof of concept project, comparing indoor air quality before and after Seeders Capital solution implementation, and the results were astounding.
Seeders Capital is also creating CleanEnergyZones (CEZ) and ZeroWasteZones through the implementation of processes to convert waste to energy, compost, or gray water on-site, resulting in self-sufficient locations. This circular economy model follows the examples set forth from nature, the output of one process becomes the input of another, to become the very definition of sustainability. For decades, Egypt has struggled with waste management, following practices that are not sustainable or rewarding, and exceed 70% of total budget for waste management due to collection and transportation. Seeders Capital’s on-site model ensures that transforming waste into resources is optimized.
By creating ZeroWasteZones, Seeders Capital is championing zero vehicle emissions, green energy, and minimized landfilling through maximized recycling. Seeders Capital will soon implement CleanWaterZones (CWZ), to ensure that water is free from viruses and bacteria, to make society more equitable, and help bring Egypt’s Vision 2030 to fruition.
To learn more about Seeders Capital and partnership opportunities, please visit: www.seederscapital.com
About Seeders Capital
Seeders Capital exists to create a healthier and more sustainable way of living. Founded on the principle that the ability to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and consume healthy organic foods are all human rights that are worth striving for, Seeders Capital is committed to creating zero pollution and zero waste zones. Founded in 2019 by Emad Hefny, Seeders Capital is currently present in Egypt, the UK, and Spain, where Seeders Capital was selected by Suez to implement air quality models. Championing the adoption of a circular economy, Seeders Capital seeks to cultivate social and economic transformation to make the world climate-neutral and protect its shrinking resources. Using innovative technologies, Seeders Capital creates CleanAirZones, ZeroWasteZones, CleanEnergyZones, and CleanWaterZones following the 3 main pillars of sustainability; People, Planet, Profit. Seeders Capital acts in an advisory or consultative capacity to help companies, institutions and local/national authorities understand their responsibilities and the opportunities that exist when they are delivering construction and regeneration projects.
Website
Media
Seeders Capital
info@seederscapital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn