SpaceBase, in collaboration with Planet opens the Space for Planet Earth Challenge
EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaceBase, in collaboration with Planet opens the Space for Planet Earth Challenge seeking innovative ideas to address carbon sequestration and coral health in the region.
SpaceBase today launched the “Space for Planet Earth Challenge”, calling on students and innovators across New Zealand, Australia, and the Pacific Islands to leverage satellite technologies to address climate change challenges, through quantifying carbon sequestration and monitoring coral health in the region.
“SpaceBase’s goal in conceiving the Challenge is to attract new and innovative ideas to help address the climate change impacts on land and ocean which could lead to actionable changes in policy and management for the region”, said CEO and Co-founder Emeline Paat-Dahlstrom. “Incentive prizes are also a great mechanism for capacity building by educating and training the general public on the uses and benefits of space technologies for the good of Planet Earth.”
The competition is open to two categories: high school level and university/start-up level. Qualified teams will be invited to participate in a 2.5 month incubator programme that will include learning about remote sensing and data analysis, as well as design thinking and prototyping. Planet will provide specific training datasets and a session on the Planet Platform including technical support as part of the incubator programme. The teams will leverage other sources and take advantage of platforms like the Allen Coral Atlas to work on their projects. Shortlisted teams will be invited to pitch their ideas during the closing event hosted in Christchurch in February 2022.
The two grand prize winners will win up to $30,000 NZD, plus Planet data vouchers (valued at $15,000 NZD each) to help further their research, mentorship, and more. The competition is open to all New Zealand, Australia, and Pacific Island residents. Proposals to participate in the incubator programme can be submitted online between 2 August and 31 October. Full Challenge applications are due 31 January 2022.
“With Planet’s largest constellation of Earth imaging satellites in the world, we’re committed to addressing critical global challenges, and are pleased to support this important competition in the region,” states Mike Safyan, VP of Launch & Regulatory Affairs at Planet. “With our data and platforms, this initiative has the potential to develop tools and capabilities for addressing climate change issues and compel decision makers to act and protect our fragile planet.”
The Challenge is supported by other sponsors including the US. Embassy in New Zealand, ChristchurchNZ, Namaste Foundation, Greenlight Ventures, and MMAARS.
For more information on submitting a proposal and other details, refer to the Space for Planet Earth Challenge website: spaceforearth.org or contact challenge@spaceforearth.org
SpaceBase Limited is a New Zealand based education and consulting social enterprise, whose mission is to democratise access to space for everyone. SpaceBase is creating equal opportunity to leverage space technologies to solve problems on Earth, by catalysing space ecosystems in developing and emerging countries, starting in New Zealand. Since its incorporation in 2017, it has collaborated with economic development agencies, local governments, and advocacy groups to deliver over 100 educational presentations and workshops; two national space and aerospace competitions, as well as helping birth space communities and organizations locally and globally. SpaceBase created a platform for the NZ Aerospace Directory and a free course, Catalyzing a Space Industry in Your Region, for anyone interested in creating a local space industry. Recently, it delivered the very first International Space University Executive Space Course for Asia Pacific.
Planet is the leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 600 customers, comprised of the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter at @planet.
###
Emeline Paat-Dahlstrom
SpaceBase today launched the “Space for Planet Earth Challenge”, calling on students and innovators across New Zealand, Australia, and the Pacific Islands to leverage satellite technologies to address climate change challenges, through quantifying carbon sequestration and monitoring coral health in the region.
“SpaceBase’s goal in conceiving the Challenge is to attract new and innovative ideas to help address the climate change impacts on land and ocean which could lead to actionable changes in policy and management for the region”, said CEO and Co-founder Emeline Paat-Dahlstrom. “Incentive prizes are also a great mechanism for capacity building by educating and training the general public on the uses and benefits of space technologies for the good of Planet Earth.”
The competition is open to two categories: high school level and university/start-up level. Qualified teams will be invited to participate in a 2.5 month incubator programme that will include learning about remote sensing and data analysis, as well as design thinking and prototyping. Planet will provide specific training datasets and a session on the Planet Platform including technical support as part of the incubator programme. The teams will leverage other sources and take advantage of platforms like the Allen Coral Atlas to work on their projects. Shortlisted teams will be invited to pitch their ideas during the closing event hosted in Christchurch in February 2022.
The two grand prize winners will win up to $30,000 NZD, plus Planet data vouchers (valued at $15,000 NZD each) to help further their research, mentorship, and more. The competition is open to all New Zealand, Australia, and Pacific Island residents. Proposals to participate in the incubator programme can be submitted online between 2 August and 31 October. Full Challenge applications are due 31 January 2022.
“With Planet’s largest constellation of Earth imaging satellites in the world, we’re committed to addressing critical global challenges, and are pleased to support this important competition in the region,” states Mike Safyan, VP of Launch & Regulatory Affairs at Planet. “With our data and platforms, this initiative has the potential to develop tools and capabilities for addressing climate change issues and compel decision makers to act and protect our fragile planet.”
The Challenge is supported by other sponsors including the US. Embassy in New Zealand, ChristchurchNZ, Namaste Foundation, Greenlight Ventures, and MMAARS.
For more information on submitting a proposal and other details, refer to the Space for Planet Earth Challenge website: spaceforearth.org or contact challenge@spaceforearth.org
SpaceBase Limited is a New Zealand based education and consulting social enterprise, whose mission is to democratise access to space for everyone. SpaceBase is creating equal opportunity to leverage space technologies to solve problems on Earth, by catalysing space ecosystems in developing and emerging countries, starting in New Zealand. Since its incorporation in 2017, it has collaborated with economic development agencies, local governments, and advocacy groups to deliver over 100 educational presentations and workshops; two national space and aerospace competitions, as well as helping birth space communities and organizations locally and globally. SpaceBase created a platform for the NZ Aerospace Directory and a free course, Catalyzing a Space Industry in Your Region, for anyone interested in creating a local space industry. Recently, it delivered the very first International Space University Executive Space Course for Asia Pacific.
Planet is the leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 600 customers, comprised of the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter at @planet.
###
Emeline Paat-Dahlstrom
SpaceBase Limited
+64 22 402 1936
emeline@spacebase.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn