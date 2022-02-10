Six teams from New Zealand, Australia, and Fiji advance to the finals of the Space for Planet Earth Challenge
EINPresswire.com/ -- Teams from New Zealand, Australia, and Fiji have been confirmed to compete in the finals of the Space for Planet Earth Challenge. These finalists from both the University/Startup and High School categories will compete in an online pitch competition on 18 February. The teams are presenting solutions leveraging space data to address the climate change issues of carbon sequestration and coral health. Grand prize winners from each category will receive cash prizes up to $30,000 NZD plus additional Planet data and mentorship from SpaceBase.
The Finalists include:
High School Level: Coral Health
Cashmere Space Club - Cashmere High School, Christchurch, NZ
Christ’s College - Christ’s College, Christchurch, NZ
Not Basic - Newlands College, Wellington NZ
University/Startup Level: Carbon Sequestration
The Lidar Team - Brisbane, Australia
The HEAL Initiative - Auckland, New Zealand
Yadrava na Vanua (Environment Watch) - Suva, Fiji
The teams participated in a two and a half month online research incubator run by SpaceBase. The incubator included 15 sessions on the problem areas, the technologies used, and the innovation process and tools. Each team submitted their final challenge applications at the end of the incubator programme on 31 January. The applications were then evaluated by a panel of industry and academic specialists from the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.
"All in all, they were very strong and it was difficult to compare them... they were all very good. I feel that any of these could succeed and could be advanced if the goal is to support the growth of young scholars." said Challenge evaluator Dr. Scott Madry, Associate Professor at University of North Carolina, Professor Emeritus at the International Space University, and Founder and President of Informatics International Inc.
The Challenge Final Pitch and Awards Ceremony will take place online on 18 February 2022 at 5-7pm, NZT. The event includes welcome addresses from the Hon. Lianne Dalziel, Mayor of Christchurch; Vicky Robertson, Chief Executive and Secretary of the NZ Ministry of Environment, and Tanya Harrison, Director of Strategic Science Initiatives from satellite company Planet. Prizes will be awarded by representatives of the U.S. Embassy and the NZ Space Agency. RSVP to the event at bit.ly/SpaceForEarthFinals.
For more information about the Challenge and the Finalists, go to spaceforearth.org
The Challenge is made possible by a partnership between SpaceBase Limited and Planet. Sponsors include the U.S. Embassy in New Zealand, K1W1, NZ Space Agency, ChristchurchNZ, Consegna.cloud, Clare Foundation, Greenlight Ventures, Namaste Foundation, Engineering Dreams, MMAARS Academy, and Christchurch City Council.
SpaceBase Limited is a New Zealand based education and consulting social enterprise, whose mission is to democratise access to space for everyone. SpaceBase is creating equal opportunity to leverage space technologies to solve problems on Earth, by catalysing space ecosystems in developing and emerging countries, starting in New Zealand. Since its incorporation in 2017, it has collaborated with economic development agencies, local governments, and advocacy groups to deliver over 100 educational presentations and workshops; two national space and aerospace competitions, as well as helping birth space communities and organisations locally and globally. SpaceBase created a platform for the NZ Aerospace Directory and a free course, Catalysing a Space Industry in Your Region, for anyone interested in creating a local space industry. SpaceBase is also the NZ Ambassador for the International Space University.
Emeline Dulce M Paat-Dahlstrom
