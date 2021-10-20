Looking for solutions to address climate change with the help of satellite technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Space for Planet Earth Challenge” is open to students and innovators to leverage satellite technologies to address climate change challenges, through quantifying carbon sequestration and monitoring coral health.
The competition is powered by Christchurch based, SpaceBase Limited and is open to two categories: high school students, and university students or startups living in New Zealand, Australia, and Pacific Islands.
The two winners will win up to NZ$30,000, plus Planet data vouchers (valued at NZ$15,000) to help further their research, mentorship, and more.
The selected teams will be invited to take part in a 2.5 month online research incubator programme starting on November 15. The incubator will offer great insights into remote sensing and data analysis, as well as design thinking and prototyping. Teams will leverage Planet data and platform as well as having access to other satellite sources and platforms such as the Allen Coral Atlas to work on their projects.
The shortlisted teams will be invited to a pitch, and demo their ideas at the closing event in Christchurch, NZ on 18 February. 2022.
Proposals to participate in the Challenge research incubator programme closes on October 31. Apply at spaceforearth.org
The Challenge is supported by partners and sponsors including Planet, the U.S. Embassy of New Zealand, K One W One Ltd, New Zealand Space Agency/MBIE, ChristchurchNZ, Consegna.Cloud, Clare Foundation, Namaste Foundation, Greenlight Ventures, Christchurch City Council, Engineering Dreams and MMAARS.
SpaceBase is a New Zealand based education and consulting social enterprise, whose mission is to democratise access to space for everyone. SpaceBase is creating equal opportunity to leverage space technologies to solve problems on Earth, by catalysing space ecosystems in developing and emerging countries, starting in New Zealand. Since its incorporation in 2017, it has collaborated with economic development agencies, local governments, and advocacy groups to deliver over 100 educational presentations and workshops; two national space and aerospace competitions, as well as helping birth space communities and organizations locally and globally. SpaceBase created a platform for the NZ Aerospace Directory and a free course, Catalyzing a Space Industry in Your Region, for anyone interested in creating a local space industry. This year it delivered the very first International Space University Executive Space Course for Asia Pacific.
Emeline Paat-Dahlstrom
The competition is powered by Christchurch based, SpaceBase Limited and is open to two categories: high school students, and university students or startups living in New Zealand, Australia, and Pacific Islands.
The two winners will win up to NZ$30,000, plus Planet data vouchers (valued at NZ$15,000) to help further their research, mentorship, and more.
The selected teams will be invited to take part in a 2.5 month online research incubator programme starting on November 15. The incubator will offer great insights into remote sensing and data analysis, as well as design thinking and prototyping. Teams will leverage Planet data and platform as well as having access to other satellite sources and platforms such as the Allen Coral Atlas to work on their projects.
The shortlisted teams will be invited to a pitch, and demo their ideas at the closing event in Christchurch, NZ on 18 February. 2022.
Proposals to participate in the Challenge research incubator programme closes on October 31. Apply at spaceforearth.org
The Challenge is supported by partners and sponsors including Planet, the U.S. Embassy of New Zealand, K One W One Ltd, New Zealand Space Agency/MBIE, ChristchurchNZ, Consegna.Cloud, Clare Foundation, Namaste Foundation, Greenlight Ventures, Christchurch City Council, Engineering Dreams and MMAARS.
SpaceBase is a New Zealand based education and consulting social enterprise, whose mission is to democratise access to space for everyone. SpaceBase is creating equal opportunity to leverage space technologies to solve problems on Earth, by catalysing space ecosystems in developing and emerging countries, starting in New Zealand. Since its incorporation in 2017, it has collaborated with economic development agencies, local governments, and advocacy groups to deliver over 100 educational presentations and workshops; two national space and aerospace competitions, as well as helping birth space communities and organizations locally and globally. SpaceBase created a platform for the NZ Aerospace Directory and a free course, Catalyzing a Space Industry in Your Region, for anyone interested in creating a local space industry. This year it delivered the very first International Space University Executive Space Course for Asia Pacific.
Emeline Paat-Dahlstrom
SpaceBase Limited
info@spaceforearth.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn