State disciplines health care providers-R21-13

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department's Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website.

Benton County

In May 2021 the Chiropractic Commission charged chiropractor Nathan Scott Anderson (CH60440427) with unprofessional conduct. Anderson allegedly visited a patient at home and asked her on several occasions for some of her hydrocodone pills. The patient also allegedly saw Anderson going through her medicine cabinet on at least two occasions, noticed she was running out of her medication before the end of the month, and some of her husband’s controlled substances were missing after a visit from Anderson. The chiropractor also allegedly bought a gun from the patient and only paid for part of it, and still owes the patient $300.

Clark County

In April 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Taylor Allen Altamirano (NA60444949) with unprofessional conduct. Altamirano allegedly pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and third-degree theft. She also entered a drug court program.

In May 2021 the secretary of health released sex offender treatment provider Christopher K. Johnson (FC00000075) from terms and conditions.

In January 2021 the secretary of health granted the application of agency-affiliated counselor Catherine Lenore Warner (CG61101263). Warner must comply with terms and conditions. She was convicted of attempted forgery and third-degree theft.

Cowlitz County

In April 2021 the Home Care Aide Program revoked the credential of Mariah Lynn Chittenden (HM60855588). Chittenden was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ registry as a person who is disqualified from caring for vulnerable adults, juveniles, and children. The home care aide financially exploited a vulnerable adult by using her credit card to wrongfully access in excess of $11,700.

Kitsap County

In April 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program granted the application of registered nursing assistant Ranicia Camacho (NA60999019). Camacho must comply with terms and conditions. The nursing assistant was convicted of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and three counts of second-degree identity theft, first-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree attempted theft, unlawful possession of payment instruments, and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Pierce County

In April 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the license of certified nursing assistant Mokwa Bakoma Akerele (NC60792112).

In May 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Elvin Manuel Carmona Rivera (RN61013343) with unprofessional conduct. Rivera allegedly failed to document pain scores, failed to administer pain medication or delayed the administration of pain medication for patients with high pain scores, and provided pain medication to patients with lower pain scores than indicated in physicians’ orders.

In April 2021 the secretary of health granted the reinstatement request of licensed mental health counselor Christa Goggans (LH00003726).

In April 2021 the Dental Commission entered into an agreed order to permanently restrict the license of dentist with a parenteral agents permit Brant Lloyd Powell (DE00008946, CS600035388). Powell is prohibited from using intravenous sedation agents or general sedation. He may provide moderate sedation with oral sedation agents only.

In May 2021 the Agency-Affiliated Counselor Program and the secretary of health amended the statement of charges against agency-affiliated counselor and certified nursing assistant Devin Tavares Scott (CG60949322, NC60456202) to clarify that the charges apply to both of respondent’s credentials.

In May 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program, Medical Assistant Program and Emergency Medical Services Programs charged registered nursing assistant, medical assistant-phlebotomist, and emergency medical technician Samuel Stewart Miller (NA60270425, PC0973377, ES60614237) with unprofessional conduct. Miller allegedly failed to comply with a substance abuse monitoring program.

Snohomish County

In May 2021 the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery granted the release from terms and conditions for osteopathic physician Jeff L. Summe (OP00001198).

Spokane County

In April 2021 the secretary of health denied the application of registered nursing assistant Amy Marie Ballard (NA61121367). She was convicted of driving under the influence in 2020, and two additional driving under the influence convictions in 2009.

In April 2021 the Dental Commission granted the release from terms and conditions for dentist Jacob Anthony Kerst (DE 00007451).

In May 2021 the secretary of health terminated probation for the license of agency-affiliated counselor Jonathan Peter Smith (CG60161775).

Walla Walla County

In May 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Alexis Danielle Carr (RN60624369) that lifts the suspension of her credential and requires Carr to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. Carr’s license had been suspended in March 2021.

Yakima County

In May 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Allen Joe Gasseling (NA00084502) with unprofessional conduct. Gasseling allegedly pushed a patient in the back causing her to fall and falsified chart notes to cover up the incident.

Out of State

Idaho: In April 2021 the Nursing Commission conditionally granted an advanced registered nurse practitioner license to Cheri Susan Thomas (AP61160903) and ordered her to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program.

Texas: In May 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with licensed practical nurse Justin Lee Dworschak (LP60304671) that places him on probation for at least 3 years, along with other terms and conditions including, but not limited to, payment of a fine, participation in coursework, and, while on probation, the limitation of employment to health care settings where he will be indirectly supervised. Dworschak had charted that he had performed a dressing change when he had not.