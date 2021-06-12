New release / Motor Vehicle Fatal / Rutland
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B402301
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Sawtelle / Sgt. Norton / Tpr. Sommers / Tpr. Loyzelle
STATION: VSP- Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/11/2021 / 1528 hrs
STREET: Vermont Route 103
TOWN: Mount Holly
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Matthew G. Gibbud
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY): n/a
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Nicholas Q. Huynh
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 11, 2021, at approximately 1528 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were advised of a two (2) car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 103 in the Town of Mount Holly.
While en-route, Troopers learned one of the people involved in the crash was deceased.
Upon arrival, Troopers found it was a head on crash with one vehicle traveling north and the other vehicle traveling south. Initial investigation showed Nicholas Q. Huynh was traveling south on VT Route 103 when the northbound vehicle, driven by Matthew G. Gibbud, entered into the southbound lane of travel and impacted Mr. Huynh’s vehicle head on. Mr. Gibbud died because of his injuries. Mr. Huynh was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks at (802)773-9101.