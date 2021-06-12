New release / Motor Vehicle Fatal / Rutland

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B402301

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Sawtelle / Sgt. Norton / Tpr. Sommers / Tpr. Loyzelle

STATION: VSP- Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 06/11/2021 / 1528 hrs

STREET: Vermont Route 103

TOWN: Mount Holly

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Matthew G. Gibbud

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY): n/a

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Nicholas Q. Huynh

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 11, 2021, at approximately 1528 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were advised of a two (2) car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 103 in the Town of Mount Holly.

While en-route, Troopers learned one of the people involved in the crash was deceased.

Upon arrival, Troopers found it was a head on crash with one vehicle traveling north and the other vehicle traveling south. Initial investigation showed Nicholas Q. Huynh was traveling south on VT Route 103 when the northbound vehicle, driven by Matthew G. Gibbud, entered into the southbound lane of travel and impacted Mr. Huynh’s vehicle head on. Mr. Gibbud died because of his injuries. Mr. Huynh was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks at (802)773-9101.