SANTO ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR-END 2020

Looking to be current by the end of the month
Santo Mining Corp., dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s Universal Language, Then Blockchain is his Commerce and Bitcoin his Currency”HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, June 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK: SANP) today announces that the Company's fiscal results for year-end 2020 are posted on the OTCMarkets (https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/287740/content), bring us one step closer to being current. The company is aggressively moving forward in completing its corporate goals for Q2 2021. Q3 will bring many exciting opportunities and we will see our NFTs projects coming into fruition. The company is expected to have its legal opinion completed by the end of the week, and it is already working on Q1-2021.
— Frank Yglesias-Bertheau
Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo stated., "its full steam ahead, we are in an exciting time in our growth, as we grow we will get more corporate and I know I will personally miss these challenging periods, but grow we must."
ABOUT SANTO
The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.
The Company also has developed a series of digital collectibles NFTs on the Cardano ecosystem "https://cardanoscan.io/tokenPolicy/9eac2b2c17009849eb27ef87c0cdf422e187e0a4aec924fd64180f58" named SKULLYS® https://skullys.io/. The Company also operates the only Cardano proof of stake platform that rewards delegators with SKULLYS® NFTs https://skullus.io ADAPOOL Ticker: (SANP) SKULLYS® ADA Network Pool and provides cryptocurrency staking service to potential Cardano (ADA) delegators.
The Company also has three subsidiaries Cathay International LLC, a Florida corporation specializing in administration, logistics, and an Asian to USA interoperability. The second subsidiary is Santo Blockchain Labs Corp. a Wyoming corporation leveraging the blockchain and crypto-asset states laws of the State of Wyoming. The third subsidiary is SAITEC Technology & Development Joint Stock Company https://www.saitec.dev/ in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, where currently it has a team of 15 software engineers for various outsourcing services and its in-house projects. Vietnam is currently known as the Silicon Valley of South Asia.
Franjose Yglesias
Santo Mining Corp
+1 877-726-8668
