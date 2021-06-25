Gail Mercer-MacKay, Leading Digital Storyteller, and Founder and CEO of Mercer-MacKay Digital Storytelling
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Gail Mercer-MacKay was outstanding. She has an interesting background in the Digital Storyteller space. The success of Mercer-MacKay Digital Storytelling is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Gail Mercer-MacKay on the video series. Interviewing Gail Mercer-MacKay was a lot of fun, educational and outstanding. It was superb to have Gail Mercer-MacKay on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what she has to say.”
Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Gail Mercer-MacKay of Mercer-MacKay Digital Storytelling has a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly happy to have Gail Mercer-MacKay on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like Mercer-MacKay Digital Storytelling. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many brilliant and talented people are building amazing companies. Gail Mercer-MacKay and Mercer-MacKay Digital Storytelling are providing an outstanding `service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build a magnificent company. As we scout the world for amazing entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Gail Mercer-MacKay who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the leaders of this world like Gail Mercer-MacKay”.
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
