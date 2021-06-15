Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,784 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Will Provide Funding Service to Any Girls Soccer Team in US

Participate in Recruiting for Good Referrals Program to Earn Funding for Girl Soccer Team Trips #2023WomenSoccer #collaboration www.2023WomenSoccer.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good Referrals Program to Earn Funding for Girl Soccer Team Trips #2023WomenSoccer #collaboration www.2023WomenSoccer.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Love to Follow Team USA at 2023 Women Soccer in Australia Participate in Recruiting for Good Enjoy Travel Savings @recruitingforgood #2023womensoccer www.SoccerMomsParty.com

Love to Follow Team USA at 2023 Women Soccer in Australia Participate in Recruiting for Good Enjoy Travel Savings @recruitingforgood #2023womensoccer www.SoccerMomsParty.com

Love to Follow Team USA at 2023 Women Soccer in Australia Participate in Recruiting for Good Enjoy Travel Savings @recruitingforgood #2023womensoccer www.SoccerGirlsParty.com

Love to Follow Team USA at 2023 Women Soccer in Australia Participate in Recruiting for Good Enjoy Travel Savings @recruitingforgood #2023womensoccer www.SoccerGirlsParty.com

"In 2019, I attended The Women's World Cup in Lyon, France....Love to Reward Travel to Australia and Party for Good" Carlos, Founder Recruiting for Good www.2023WomenSoccer.com

"In 2019, I attended The Women's World Cup in Lyon, France....Love to Reward Travel to Australia and Party for Good" Carlos, Founder Recruiting for Good www.2023WomenSoccer.com

Recruiting for Good is rewarding travel savings for team trips to 2023 Women's Soccer for making referrals to companies hiring professional staff.

We love to help girl teams save money on travel to the 2023 Women's World Cup.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff by funding travel savings for Girl Soccer Teams (based in the U.S.).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We love to help girl teams save money on travel to the 2023 Women's World Cup. The perfect trip to experience the world's best soccer and adventure travel in Australia and New Zealand!"

How Teams Sign Up for Soccer Travel Savings

Teams are located in the US

1. Teams sign up and put a deposit with a sport travel company.
2. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to speak with Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good.
3. Every time someone on the team introduces a company that retains Recruiting for Good for a search and a successful hire is made; Recruiting for Good will share a portion of their finder's fee to reward $2,500 toward the booked team trip.

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, Passionate Women's Soccer Fan Since 1999 (Attended Final Game in Pasadena, CA) and last attended the World Cup in Lyon, France 2019.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Will Provide Funding Service to Any Girls Soccer Team in US

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.