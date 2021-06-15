Recruiting for Good Will Provide Funding Service to Any Girls Soccer Team in US
Recruiting for Good is rewarding travel savings for team trips to 2023 Women's Soccer for making referrals to companies hiring professional staff.
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff by funding travel savings for Girl Soccer Teams (based in the U.S.).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We love to help girl teams save money on travel to the 2023 Women's World Cup. The perfect trip to experience the world's best soccer and adventure travel in Australia and New Zealand!"
How Teams Sign Up for Soccer Travel Savings
Teams are located in the US
1. Teams sign up and put a deposit with a sport travel company.
2. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to speak with Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good.
3. Every time someone on the team introduces a company that retains Recruiting for Good for a search and a successful hire is made; Recruiting for Good will share a portion of their finder's fee to reward $2,500 toward the booked team trip.
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, Passionate Women's Soccer Fan Since 1999 (Attended Final Game in Pasadena, CA) and last attended the World Cup in Lyon, France 2019.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
