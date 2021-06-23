SunPower by Precis Launches a New Website
Southern California’s Most Experienced Solar Company
We are excited to launch a new website with the amazing Solar Calculator that will help homeowners see just how affordable and what a great investment a solar energy system can be.”WINDOMAR, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunPower by Precis, Southern California’s most trusted residential solar installer, recently launched a new website featuring a new Solar Calculator that makes it easy to calculate an approximate cost of going solar based on the address, electricity bill and the system type. It can quickly estimate the savings that can be realized by going solar.
— Brian Hopwood, President of SunPower by Precis
With over 40 years of experience and commitment backed by SunPower’s unrivaled reputation, SunPower by Precis offers the best technology, design, and craftsmanship. Their knowledgeable and experienced team provides comprehensive solar energy consultation, design, engineering, and installation services for residential and commercial applications throughout Southern California
“We are excited to launch a new website with the amazing Solar Calculator that will help homeowners see just how affordable and what a great investment a solar energy system can be,” stated Brian Hopwood, President of SunPower by Precis. “We are also proud to highlight our commercial division, Precis Solar — bringing clean, sustainable solutions to all types of businesses.”
Precis is a SunPower Master Dealer. This designation is awarded by SunPower to residential dealers who demonstrate excellence in areas of installation, training, and customer satisfaction. SunPower Master Dealers handle the entire solar energy process for customers, including system design, installation, maintenance, permitting and rebate processing, as well as providing guidance on SunPower’s flexible financing options. In addition, Master Dealers complete regular, in-depth training on SunPower products and services in order to provide homeowners with the best possible solar experience, offering peace of mind when choosing SunPower by Precis to install the most reliable solar technology.
About SunPower by Precis
Since 1979 SunPower by Precis has offering the best technology, design, and craftsmanship backed by a knowledgeable and experienced team serving residential and commercial applications throughout Southern California. With SunPower’s stellar reputation, the Riverside County solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for Southern California’s energy needs. As a SunPower Master Dealer, Precis uses the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to eliminate or reduce monthly electric bills. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.
SunPower has been leading the way in solar for over 36 years. The technology behind SunPower panels is superior to conventional solar systems which is why they have the highest level of efficiency and are unmatched in durability in third-party testing. SunPower panels produce up to 55% more energy in the same space over 25 years when compared to conventional solar. Precis partners with SunPower to give customers more savings and with their industry leading warranty, decades of trouble-free solar savings.
