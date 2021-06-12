Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Mount Holly Road Closure

RT 103 in Mt Hollow is now open.

 

From: Dyer, Brianna via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, June 11, 2021 4:26 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov> Subject: Mount Holly Road Closure

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland Barracks 

  

Press Release – Road Closure Notification  

  

VT Route 103 in the area of Mill Brook LN is closed for a motor vehicle accident. Traffic is being diverted at the VT Route 155 intersection.

 

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

