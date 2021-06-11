Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Twelve Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • CS/CS/CS/SB 76 – Insurance
  • SB 794 – Independent Living Services
  • CS/CS/SB 1018 – Largemouth Bass
  • SB 7022 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
  • CS/HB 311 – Public Records
  • HB 467 – Insurance Adjuster Examination Requirements
  • CS/HB 519 – Required Health Education Instruction
  • HB 827 – School District Funding
  • CS/HB 847 – Florida Postsecondary Academic Library Network
  • CS/CS/CS/HB 1069 – Public Records
  • CS/CS/HB 1349 – Assistance Programs
  • HB 7007 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

