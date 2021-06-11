Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Twelve Bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
- CS/CS/CS/SB 76 – Insurance
- SB 794 – Independent Living Services
- CS/CS/SB 1018 – Largemouth Bass
- SB 7022 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- CS/HB 311 – Public Records
- HB 467 – Insurance Adjuster Examination Requirements
- CS/HB 519 – Required Health Education Instruction
- HB 827 – School District Funding
- CS/HB 847 – Florida Postsecondary Academic Library Network
- CS/CS/CS/HB 1069 – Public Records
- CS/CS/HB 1349 – Assistance Programs
- HB 7007 – A Review Under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
###