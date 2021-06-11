Monroe County: Upcoming Road Work Schedule

​

County: Monroe Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough Road name: Interstate 80 East Between: Exit 307 (PA 611 To PA 191) and Exit 309 (US 209 / PA 447) Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/16/21 Est completion date: 6/16/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Smithfield Township Road name: River Road Between: Main Street and Prince Landing Road Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/17/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Polk Township Road name: PA 534 Between: Jonas Road and Carbon County Line Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for pipe flushing. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Tobyhanna Township Road name: PA 940 Between: PA 423 and PA 115 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/13/21 Est completion date: 6/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Tobyhanna Township Road name: PA 940 Between: PA 423 and PA 115 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/15/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Tunkhannock Township Road name: Interstate 80 West Between: Exit 293 (JCT I-380) and Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Hamilton, Smithfield, and Stroud Townships Road name: US 209 Between: PA 33 and Business Route 209 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships Road name: Interstate 80 West Between: Exit 293 (JCT I-380) and Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/16/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Middle Smithfield Township Road name: Tom X Road Between: Gravel Road and PA 402 Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Jackson and Pocono Townships Road name: Bartonsville Woods Road/Golden Slipper Road Between: PA 611 and PA 715 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/15/21 Est completion date: 6/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Multiple Road name: PA 33 South Between: Saylorsburg and Northampton County Line Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/17/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Smithfield and Middle Smithfield Stroud Townships Road name: Marshalls Creek Road Between: PA 402 and Pike County Line Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/16/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Price Township Road name: Snow Hill Road Between: Pike County Line and PA 447 Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/17/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Coolbaugh Township Road name: Interstate 380 Between: Exit 8 (PA 423/PA 611 To PA 423) and Exit 13 (PA 507) Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: Lane restriction on I-380 north and south for reconstruction of the I-380 Exit 8 interchange ramps. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. The work is being performed by James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia, Pa. under a $6.1 million contract. All work on the project is anticipated to be completed by the end of October 2021. . Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/27/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Stroudsburg Borough Road name: Interstate 80 Between: Exit 305 (Main Street) and Exit 307 (PA 611 To PA 191) Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on I-80 east and west for drilling work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/13/21 Est completion date: 6/18/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

