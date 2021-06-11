Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Monroe County: Upcoming Road Work Schedule

County:  Monroe Municipality:  East Stroudsburg Borough Road name:  Interstate 80 East Between:  Exit 307 (PA 611 To PA 191) and Exit 309 (US 209 / PA 447) Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/16/21 Est completion date:  6/16/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Smithfield Township Road name:  River Road Between:  Main Street and Prince Landing Road Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/17/21 Est completion date:  6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Polk Township Road name:  PA 534 Between:  Jonas Road and Carbon County Line Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for pipe flushing.  Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/14/21 Est completion date:  6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Tobyhanna Township Road name:  PA 940 Between:  PA 423 and PA 115 Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/13/21 Est completion date:  6/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Tobyhanna Township Road name:  PA 940 Between:  PA 423 and PA 115 Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/15/21 Est completion date:  6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Tunkhannock Township Road name:  Interstate 80 West Between:  Exit 293 (JCT I-380) and Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/14/21 Est completion date:  6/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Hamilton, Smithfield, and Stroud Townships Road name:  US 209 Between:  PA 33  and Business Route 209 Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/14/21 Est completion date:  6/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships Road name:  Interstate 80 West Between:  Exit 293 (JCT I-380) and Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/16/21 Est completion date:  6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Middle Smithfield Township Road name:  Tom X Road Between:  Gravel Road and PA 402 Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/14/21 Est completion date:  6/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Jackson and Pocono Townships Road name:  Bartonsville Woods Road/Golden Slipper Road Between:  PA 611 and PA 715 Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/15/21 Est completion date:  6/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Multiple Road name:  PA 33 South Between:  Saylorsburg and Northampton County Line Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/17/21 Est completion date:  6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Smithfield and Middle Smithfield Stroud Townships Road name:  Marshalls Creek Road Between:  PA 402 and Pike County Line Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/14/21 Est completion date:  6/16/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Price Township Road name:  Snow Hill Road Between:  Pike County Line and PA 447 Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/17/21 Est completion date:  6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Coolbaugh Township Road name:  Interstate 380 Between:  Exit 8 (PA 423/PA 611 To PA 423) and Exit 13 (PA 507) Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  24 Hours Restriction:  Lane restriction on I-380 north and south for  reconstruction of the I-380 Exit 8 interchange ramps. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. The work is being performed by James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia, Pa. under a $6.1 million contract. All work on the project is anticipated to be completed by the end of October 2021.  . Start date:  6/14/21 Est completion date:  6/27/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  12:00 AM To 12:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Stroudsburg Borough Road name:  Interstate 80 Between:  Exit 305 (Main Street) and Exit 307 (PA 611 To PA 191) Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions on I-80 east and west for drilling work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/13/21 Est completion date:  6/18/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

  This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

