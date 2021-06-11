Berks County: Upcoming Road Work Schedule

​

County: Berks Municipality: Bethel Township Road name: Meckville Road Between: PA 645 and Camp Swatara Road Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Marion, Jefferson & North Heidelberg Townships Road name: Christmas Village Road Between: PA 419/Rehrersburg Road and North Heidelberg Road Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/16/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Caernarvon Township Road name: I-176 Ramp to PA 23 (Morgantown Exit) Between: Interstate 176 and New Holland Pike Type of work: Highway Beautification Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading and West Reading Borough Road name: Business Route 422 \ Penn Avenue Between: Second Avenue and Second Street Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on Penn Avenue east and west for bridge deck work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/16/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Kutztown Borough, Maxatawny and Richmond Townships Road name: US 222 \ Kutztown Bypass Between: Schuler Road and Hilltop Road Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions north and south for bridge cleaning. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 05:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Bethel, Upper Tulpehocken and Upper Bern Townships Road name: Interstate 78 East Between: Lebanon County Line and Exit 23 Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Greenwich and Albany Townships Road name: PA 143 \ Hard Hill Road Between: Old Route 22 and Lehigh County Line Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: North Heidelberg Township Road name: North Heidelberg Road Between: Charming Forge Road and Brownsville Road Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Muhlenberg Township Road name: Mount Laurel Road Between: Hay Road and Frush Valley Road Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Greenwich Township Road name: Interstate 78 East Between: Exit 35 (PA 143) and Exit 40 (PA737) Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: One lane will be closed from 7 PM Friday (June 18) through 6 AM Monday (June 21). Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone, Start date: 6/18/21 Est completion date: 6/21/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Douglass Township Road name: Pine Forge Road Between: Manatawny Drive and Colebrookdale Road Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: Pine Forge Road will be closed and detoured for the rehabilitation of the bridge over Manatawny Creek. Work on this bridge includes milling and paving bridge approaches, rock protection, a bonded overlay on the bridge deck, and stone masonry repairs. The posted detour will route traffic on Manatawny Drive and Colebrookdale Road. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. Road Con, Inc. of West Chester, PA is the general contractor on a $3,782,460 contract to make repairs to 14 bridges in Berks County. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 9/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Greenwich Township Road name: Interstate 78 West Between: Exit 40 (PA 737) and Exit 35 (PA 143) Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/18/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Greenwich Township Road name: Interstate 78 East Between: Exit 35 (PA 143) and Exit 40 (PA737) Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone, Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/18/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Hamburg Borough, Windsor and Greenwich Townships Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 30 (Hamburg) and Exit 35 (PA 143) Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on I-78 east and west. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/19/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Cherry Street Between: 6th Street and 7th Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for Met-Ed work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: South 6th Street Between: Franklin Street and Penn Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for Met-Ed work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Penn Street Between: North 7th Street and North 7th Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for Met-Ed work at the intersection of Penn & North 7th streets. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Washington Street Between: Cedar Street and Mulberry Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for Met-Ed work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Chestnut Street Between: Orange Street and Orange Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions at the intersection of Chestnut and Orange streets for Met-Ed work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Chestnut Street Between: South 3rd Street and South 3rd Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions at the intersection of Chestnut and South 3rd streets for Met-Ed work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/15/21 Est completion date: 6/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:30 AM To 02:30 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Penn Street Between: North 7th Street and North 8th Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for Met-Ed work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/16/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: Washington Street Between: North 8th Street and North 9th Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for Met-Ed work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/18/21 Est completion date: 6/18/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: North 8th Street Between: Washington Street and Walnut Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for Met-Ed work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/18/21 Est completion date: 6/18/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

