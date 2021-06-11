Schuylkill County: Upcoming Road Work Schedule

​

County: Schuylkill Municipality: Schuylkill Haven Borough Road name: PA 443/West Columbia Street Between: North Berne Street and Columbia Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Municipality Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: PA 443 will be closed and detoured from 7 a.m. on June 21 to 5 p.m. on June 23 for utility work being performed by the Borough of Schuylkill Haven. Detour will utilize PA 61 and PA 183. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the area. The work is being performed under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. Start date: 6/21/21 Est completion date: 6/23/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 05:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Schuylkill Municipality: Schuylkill Haven Borough Road name: PA 443 (Columbia Street/Main Street/Dock Street) Between: Berne Street and PA 61 (Pottsville Pike) Type of work: Paving Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions, Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Schuylkill Municipality: Eldred and Butler Townships Road name: Main Road/Helfenstein Road/High Road Between: PA 901 and PA 125 Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for seal coat work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 06:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No

County: Schuylkill Municipality: West Mahanoy, Ryan, Blythe and New Castle Townships Road name: PA 61 Between: Frackville Borough Line and Saint Clair Borough Line Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions, Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

