Northampton County: Upcoming Road Work Schedule

County:  Northampton Municipality:  City of Easton Road name:  Bushkill Drive Between:  Bushkill Street and Dietrich Road Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions southbound in the AM, northbound in the PM. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/17/21 Est completion date:  6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Bushkill and Plainfield Townships Road name:  Male Road Between:  Old Allentown Road and Wind Gap Borough Line Type of work:  Paving Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/14/21 Est completion date:  6/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  East Bangor Borough and Upper Mount Bethel Township Road name:  Park Avenue Between:  PA 512 and Bunny Trail Road Type of work:  Paving Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/15/21 Est completion date:  6/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Northampton Municipality:  East Bangor Borough and Upper Mount Bethel Township Road name:  North Broad Street Between:  Ridge Road and PA 512 Type of work:  Paving Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/16/21 Est completion date:  6/16/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Bushkill and Plainfield Townships, Wind Gap Borough Road name:  PA 33 North Between:  Belfast Exit  and Monroe County Line Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/14/21 Est completion date:  6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Forks Township Road name:  Arndt Road Between:  Tatamy Road and Bushkill Drive Type of work:  Paving Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/17/21 Est completion date:  6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Palmer Township Road name:  Greenwood Avenue Between:  William Penn Highway  and Green Pond Road Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/14/21 Est completion date:  6/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  City of Bethlehem and Bethlehem Township Road name:  PA 191/Linden Street Between:  Elizabeth Avenue and US 22 Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/15/21 Est completion date:  6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Plainfield Township Road name:  Sullivan Trail Between:  Kromer Road and PA 512 Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/14/21 Est completion date:  6/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Lower Mount Bethel Township Road name:  River Road Between:  Martins Creek Belvidere Highway and End of River Road Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/17/21 Est completion date:  6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Allen and East Allen Townships Road name:  Weaversville/Howertown Road Between:  Hanover Street and Kreidersville Road Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/14/21 Est completion date:  6/16/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Moore Township Road name:  Valley View Drive Between:  PA 248  and PA 946 Type of work:  Drainage Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  6/17/21 Est completion date:  6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Bethlehem Township Road name:  US 22 East at PA 33 Type of work:  Milling & Paving Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Be alert for nighttime ramp closures at the interchange of US 22 and PA 33. The contractor will be working on the US 22 east ramps to/from PA 33. Follow the posted detour and allow extra time to travel through the area. Please use caution driving through the work zones. Start date:  6/11/21 Est completion date:  6/18/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

 

  This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

