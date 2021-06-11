Northampton County: Upcoming Road Work Schedule

​

County: Northampton Municipality: City of Easton Road name: Bushkill Drive Between: Bushkill Street and Dietrich Road Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions southbound in the AM, northbound in the PM. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/17/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Bushkill and Plainfield Townships Road name: Male Road Between: Old Allentown Road and Wind Gap Borough Line Type of work: Paving Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: East Bangor Borough and Upper Mount Bethel Township Road name: Park Avenue Between: PA 512 and Bunny Trail Road Type of work: Paving Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/15/21 Est completion date: 6/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Northampton Municipality: East Bangor Borough and Upper Mount Bethel Township Road name: North Broad Street Between: Ridge Road and PA 512 Type of work: Paving Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/16/21 Est completion date: 6/16/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Bushkill and Plainfield Townships, Wind Gap Borough Road name: PA 33 North Between: Belfast Exit and Monroe County Line Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Forks Township Road name: Arndt Road Between: Tatamy Road and Bushkill Drive Type of work: Paving Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/17/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Palmer Township Road name: Greenwood Avenue Between: William Penn Highway and Green Pond Road Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: City of Bethlehem and Bethlehem Township Road name: PA 191/Linden Street Between: Elizabeth Avenue and US 22 Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/15/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Plainfield Township Road name: Sullivan Trail Between: Kromer Road and PA 512 Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township Road name: River Road Between: Martins Creek Belvidere Highway and End of River Road Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/17/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Allen and East Allen Townships Road name: Weaversville/Howertown Road Between: Hanover Street and Kreidersville Road Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/16/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Moore Township Road name: Valley View Drive Between: PA 248 and PA 946 Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/17/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Bethlehem Township Road name: US 22 East at PA 33 Type of work: Milling & Paving Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Be alert for nighttime ramp closures at the interchange of US 22 and PA 33. The contractor will be working on the US 22 east ramps to/from PA 33. Follow the posted detour and allow extra time to travel through the area. Please use caution driving through the work zones. Start date: 6/11/21 Est completion date: 6/18/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

