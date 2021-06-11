Lehigh County: Upcoming Road Work Schedule

​

County: Lehigh Municipality: Catasauqua Borough Road name: Pine Street Between: Front Street and Lehigh Street Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/21/21 Est completion date: 6/22/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

County: Lehigh Municipality: South Whitehall Township Road name: Whitehall Avenue Between: Cedar Crest Boulevard and 19th Street Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie Township Road name: US 22 East Between: Interstate 78 and PA Turnpike Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/15/21 Est completion date: 6/15/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Allentown Road name: Lehigh Street Between: South Jefferson Street and PA 145 / Union Street Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/18/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Whitehall and North Whitehall Townships Road name: PA 145 Between: Schadt Avenue and PA 863 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/18/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Lower Macungie Township and Alburtis Borough Road name: Alburtis Road / Longswamp Road Between: Berks County Line and SR 100 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/18/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Washington, Heidelberg and Lynn Townships Road name: Mosserville / Mountain Road Between: PA 143 and PA 873 Type of work: Drainage Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/18/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie Township Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 49 (PA 100) and Exit 51 (US 22) Type of work: Road Sign Work Work being done by: Other Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions on I-78 east and west for sign work being performed by the PA Turnpike Commission. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Saucon Township Road name: Lanark Road Between: PA 309 and Cumorah Avenue Type of work: Construction Work being done by: Local Permittee Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Saucon Township Road name: PA 309 North Between: PA 378 and Camp Meeting Road Type of work: Construction Work being done by: Local Permittee Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/14/21 Est completion date: 6/17/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: South Whitehall Township Road name: US 22 Between: Interstate 78 and PA 309 Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on US 22 east or west. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/11/21 Est completion date: 6/18/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: South Whitehall Township Road name: US 22 Between: Cedar Crest Boulevard and 15th Street Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: There will be several traffic stoppages lasting approximately 15 minutes in duration for bridge beam work on the US 22 Bridge over 19th Street and Roth Avenue. Expect delays and be alert for stopped traffic. Please use caution driving through the area. Start date: 6/16/21 Est completion date: 6/16/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 04:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie Township Road name: Schantz Road Between: PA 100 and Boulder Drive Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: Eastbound Schantz Road access to PA 100 north or crossing PA 100 will be closed from 6 PM Friday (June 11) through 6 AM Monday (June 14). Eastbound Schantz Road traffic wishing to access PA 100 north or to cross over PA 100 will be detoured on Boulder Drive and Industrial Boulevard.

PA 100 north access to westbound Schantz Road will be closed from 6 PM Friday (June 11) through 6 AM Monday (June 14). PA 100 north traffic wishing to access westbound Schantz Road will be detoured on Industrial Boulevard and Boulder Drive.

Access to all properties will be maintained. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

A $19.4 million project began in December 2019 and is anticipated to be complete in August 2022. The project will reconstruct the 4-6 lane section of PA 100 from Industrial Boulevard to Main Street/Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

This major project includes roadway reconstruction, storm sewer improvements, water main relocation, curb replacement, milling and overlay of the PA 100/I-78 interchange ramps, upgraded traffic signal equipment, ADA ramp improvements at the intersection of PA 100 and Schantz Road, a new cantilever sign structure at the entrance to the two-lane ramp from PA 100 north to I-78 east, and other miscellaneous construction.

Start date: 6/11/21 Est completion date: 6/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie Township Road name: US 22 West Between: PA Turnpike and Interstate 78 Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/16/21 Est completion date: 6/16/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Macungie Borough Road name: PA 100 Between: Brookfield Drive and Willow Lane/Woodmont Circle Type of work: Construction Work being done by: Local Permittee Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for work being performed by Pope Valley Properties, LLC. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. The work is being performed under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. Start date: 6/16/21 Est completion date: 6/23/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:30 AM To 05:30 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

