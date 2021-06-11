Justice Liu asks Legislature to review life without parole for under 25s

(Subscription required) California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin H. Liu joined 11 Court of Appeal justices in calling for the Legislature to reconsider a law that excludes felons over 18 serving life without parole sentences from the parole hearing provisions afforded minors with the similar serious convictions and lengthy sentences.
