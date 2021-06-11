Middlesex Barracks/ Possession of Cocaine and Arrest on Warrant
CASE#: 21A302220
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/10/21 at approximately 0900
INCIDENT LOCATION: Beaver Meadow Road, Roxbury, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine and Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Michael Truman and Morgan Somers
AGE: 34 and 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/10/2021 Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks responded to a
trespassing complaint on Beaver Meadow Road in Roxbury. The complainant provided
information that individuals were staying in an RV on someone's property without
permission.
Upon arrival Troopers identified the individuals as Morgan Somers and Michael
Truman. Troopers arrested Somers on an active arrest warrant and transferred him
into the custody of corrections. During the course of the investigation,
Troopers found approximately six grams of cocaine on Truman's person. Truman was
arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing.
He was later released on a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior
Court.
Troopers later executed a search warrant at Truman's residence and found
approximately 122 grams of cocaine. The investigation is ongoing, and additional
charges are pending for Truman.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/21 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included of Truman. Photo of Somers is not available.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
