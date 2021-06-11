Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,066 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Possession of Cocaine and Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302220

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert                                    

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/10/21 at approximately 0900

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beaver Meadow Road, Roxbury, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine and Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Michael Truman and Morgan Somers                                      

AGE: 34 and 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/10/2021 Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks responded to a

trespassing complaint on Beaver Meadow Road in Roxbury. The complainant provided

information that individuals were staying in an RV on someone's property without

permission.

 

Upon arrival Troopers identified the individuals as Morgan Somers and Michael

Truman. Troopers arrested Somers on an active arrest warrant and transferred him

into the custody of corrections. During the course of the investigation,

Troopers found approximately six grams of cocaine on Truman's person. Truman was

arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing.

He was later released on a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior

Court.

 

Troopers later executed a search warrant at Truman's residence and found

approximately 122 grams of cocaine. The investigation is ongoing, and additional

charges are pending for Truman.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/21 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included of Truman. Photo of Somers is not available.

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Possession of Cocaine and Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.