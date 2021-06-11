Middlesex Barracks/ Possession of Cocaine and Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A302220

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/10/21 at approximately 0900

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beaver Meadow Road, Roxbury, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine and Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Michael Truman and Morgan Somers

AGE: 34 and 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/10/2021 Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks responded to a

trespassing complaint on Beaver Meadow Road in Roxbury. The complainant provided

information that individuals were staying in an RV on someone's property without

permission.

Upon arrival Troopers identified the individuals as Morgan Somers and Michael

Truman. Troopers arrested Somers on an active arrest warrant and transferred him

into the custody of corrections. During the course of the investigation,

Troopers found approximately six grams of cocaine on Truman's person. Truman was

arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing.

He was later released on a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior

Court.

Troopers later executed a search warrant at Truman's residence and found

approximately 122 grams of cocaine. The investigation is ongoing, and additional

charges are pending for Truman.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/21 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included of Truman. Photo of Somers is not available.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648