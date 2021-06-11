Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces First 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Winner!

JACKSON, MISS. – Excitement filled the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) headquarters today as the first 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing winner visited to claim her prize.

A Lucedale woman and her two friends couldn’t believe her luck as she claimed her $5,000 prize from the Sleigh Bill$ game second chance drawing. They enthusiastically discussed plans with her and said they had a feeling she would win.

“This is wonderful!” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “We are happy to see our first winner so excited. With 2nd Chance Drawings, if a player does not have an initial win on an instant scratch-off ticket purchased, they have another chance to win by entering the drawing.”

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for Sleigh Bill$ occurred on June 2, 2021. More than 118,000 entries were submitted for this drawing. The next 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing will occur on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, for Valentines Day Doubler.

The MLC introduced 2nd Chance instant scratch-off games in September 2020. With 2nd Chance games, players have the option to enter non-winning tickets for an opportunity to win a top prize at a later date. For more information on how to register non-winning tickets, visit https://secondchance.mslotteryhome.com/.

The MLC was legislatively created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. In accordance with the law, the corporation shall not disclose the identity of the person holding a winning lottery ticket without that person’s permission. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

