Final Public Notice: FEMA Public Assistance Program sought for DNR Fisheries projects

The Fisheries Bureau of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) Program funding through Iowa’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Division (IHSEMD) as a sub- recipient.

Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), federal actions must be reviewed and evaluated for feasible alternatives and for social, economic, historic, environmental, legal, and safety considerations. Under Executive Order (EO) 11988 and EO 11990, FEMA is required to consider alternatives, and to provide a public notice of any proposed actions in or affecting floodplains or wetlands. EO 12898 also requires FEMA to provide the opportunity for public participation in the planning process and to consider potential impacts to minority and low- income populations. This notice may also fulfill requirements under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).

Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements and conditions.

Sub-Applicant: Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Fisheries Bureau Project Title: 103305, Trout Run Creek, PA-07-IA-4421-PW-00382 Location of Proposed Work:

At four locations on Trout Run Creek, north of Trout Run Road, between Stone Hill Road to

the east and Decorah Fish Hatchery at 2325 Siewers Spring Rd, Decorah, IA, 52101.

Special Flood Hazard Area Zone:

This project will perform work in the A Zone, the area of 1% annual chance of flooding, per preliminary FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps 19191C0317C and 19191C0320C, both dated 1.15.2019. This area is also identified as a Zone A on the Iowa Flood Center map using data collected between 2016 and 2021 (https://ifis.iowafloodcenter.org/ifis/newmaps/hazard/).

Proposed Work and Purpose:

Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources (Fisheries Bureau) proposes to use FEMA Public Assistance Grant funds to restore the embankment and sidewalk access of Trout Run Creek. Project will replace sloughed fill and reseed areas. A 100-foot section of sidewalk will be repaired. Project restores area to pre-disaster condition with no mitigation.