State Auditor's E-Update - 6/11/2021

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

Do you know anyone that needs a little push to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Now is the perfect time to direct them to the Minnesota "Your Shot to Summer" vaccine incentive program.

Between May 27 and June 30, 2021, the first 100,000 Minnesotans (ages 12+) who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a prize ranging from Minnesota State Fair tickets to a $25 Visa gift card or a Minnesota fishing license.

We know that most people are choosing to get vaccinated because they want to protect their family and friends, and support their community. But if you know anyone who has been undecided and would benefit from an incentive, please be sure to send them here.

Wishing you all a safe and fun weekend!

2. Due: GAAP Basis City and Town Reporting by June 30, 2021

For cities and townships reporting on the GAAP basis of accounting, the Reporting Form and Financial Statements/Audit are due by June 30, 2021. The Reporting Form and Financial Statements/Audit should be submitted through SAFES.

Management letters and component unit financial statements should be emailed as PDF attachments to GID.OSA@osa.state.mn.us.

3. Due: Performance Measurement Program Report by July 1, 2021

Participation in the Performance Measurement Program by a city or a county is voluntary. Counties and cities that choose to participate in the standard measures program must officially adopt and implement the ten minimum performance measures and system developed by the Council on Local Results and Innovation (Council). In order to receive the per capita reimbursement and levy limit exemption in 2021, if any, counties and cities must file a report (in a PDF format) with the Office of the State Auditor by July 1, 2021.

For more information on the Performance Measurement Program, please click here.

4. Deadline: Relief Association Reporting Forms

The 2020 reporting-year forms for volunteer fire relief associations with assets or liabilities of at least $500,000 are due to the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) by June 30. Relief associations with the June 30 reporting deadline are required to submit audited financial statements in addition to the reporting forms.

The reporting forms can be accessed through the State Auditor’s Form Entry System (SAFES).

Helpful hints for completing, submitting, and electronically signing the reporting forms can be found here.

5. TIF: Reporting Out-District Expenditures

The TIF Act requires that authorities annually report the amount of any payments for activities and improvements located outside the district that are paid for or financed with tax increment. This includes activities both physically located outside of the TIF district, as well as costs defined as out-district costs under the pooling limitations. For example, authority administrative costs are defined as out-district costs. The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) has included a line item on the Project Costs tab of the annual reporting forms where these costs should be reported. When preparing the 2020 report, which is due by August 2nd, make sure that reporting on this line includes all payments made with tax increments for costs defined as out-district costs.

Please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us if you have any questions

6. Released: 2021 Update for Small City and Town Accounting System (CTAS)

This afternoon State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2021 Update for the Small City and Town Accounting System (CTAS). This is a mid-year update to the CTAS Chart of Accounts and Payroll module. The CTAS 2021 Update includes the following:

Chart of Accounts: CTAS account code descriptions edited by CTAS Users will remain intact when installing CTAS updates.

Payroll Module: The Pay Type grid in the Demographics and Job tab allows users to enter data when adding a new employee or a pay type to an existing employee.

The CTAS 2021 Update is now available for CTAS users through the State Auditor’s Form Entry System (SAFES).

The Office of the State Auditor collaborated with representatives of small cities and townships to develop, test, and distribute CTAS. The OSA recommends that all CTAS users access the CTAS webpage which provides resources including a User’s Manual, how-to videos, accounting manuals, order forms, frequently asked questions, and other helpful tools and tips.

7. Avoiding Pitfall: Unclaimed Property

Most local governments are aware that the Minnesota Department of Commerce acts as custodian of unclaimed property deemed abandoned under the Uniform Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act. The Department of Commerce holds such property until the rightful owner claims it.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce participates with other states in a website which allows you to search for unclaimed property that may belong to you or your local government. To search for unclaimed property, please go to the Missing Money website here.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website here.