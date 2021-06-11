DR. ROY BEVERIDGE JOINS CLARIIFI MANAGING BOARD

Former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of US Oncology Network and Humana to provide oversight and expertise to growing precision medicine company

TAMPA, FL, USA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Roy Beveridge, MD, has joined the Clariifi Managing Board to advise on commercialization, reimbursement, and regulatory strategy. Dr. Beveridge has over 20 years of experience as a medical oncologist and recently served as Chief Medical Officer at US Oncology Network and more recently as a Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Humana.

Clariifi is developing streamlined solutions to make world class precision medicine expertise accessible to every patient and every practice. Recent years have seen a large shift to the selection of cancer treatment using tumor genomic data to choose highly active, but expensive targeted therapies. This has highlighted critical absence of medical guidance for both providers and payers. Their first product, ClariifiSelectTM, provides doctors and patients with clear medical interpretations of any commercial comprehensive genomic profiling platform and a ranked list of treatment options reviewed by nationally recognized precision oncology experts. This also provides objective, third-party clinical review to assist a payer prior authorization or approval decision. Clariifi is developing additional products to help avoid extreme toxicities, optimize supportive cancer care, and improve overall clinical efficiency.

“In an increasingly complicated and expensive healthcare environment, companies like Clariifi can position themselves for success by focusing on value early on,” said Dr. Roy Beveridge. “It isn’t always enough to show improved quality, companies need to be able to demonstrate that they can deliver better outcomes at a reasonable cost and communicate that value to stakeholders like payers, providers, and of course patients.”

Dr. Beveridge has extensive experience in clinical care as a practicing oncologist and co-Director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Program at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia before becoming Executive Vice President and Medical Director of US Oncology. After US Oncology’s acquisition by McKessen, Inc., Dr. Beveridge served as CMO of McKesson Specialty Health before moving to Humana in 2013. Most recently, he joined Avalere Health as a senior strategic adviser.

“Clariifi will benefit greatly from Dr. Beveridge’s experience delivering high-quality, value-based solutions to oncology practices,” said Jody Simon, Clariifi CEO. “Our goal is to continue to align Clariifi’s precision medicine offerings with the needs of oncology practices while making a concerted effort upfront to demonstrate that our solutions can improve outcomes and provide clear value to patients, providers, and payers.”

Clariifi, LLC

Clariifi is a precision medicine company providing doctors and cancer patients with targeted, actionable treatment recommendations based on expert medical review of the genetic variations specific to their tumor. Clariifi can use the results of any commercially available tumor sequencing test to provide ranked options for FDA-approved treatments, off-label therapy, and clinical trials.

Dr. Roy Beveridge, MD

Dr. Roy Beveridge is the former Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Humana. Prior to Humana, he served as CMO of US Oncology and McKessen Specialty Health. Dr. Beveridge was co-Director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Program at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. He has published extensively in the fields of hematology, stem cell transplantation, quality/value-based medical practice, quality design, and population health. Dr. Beveridge earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a medical degree from Cornell University Medical College. He completed his residency in internal medicine at University of Chicago Hospitals and his fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

For more information, visit www.clariifi.com



###