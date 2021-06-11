Bird Dog Traffic Control Partners with Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing
Bird Dog Traffic Control teams up with Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing and becomes a first-time sponsor of Nascar Camping World Truck Series in Forth Worth, TXCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bird Dog Traffic Control is proud to sponsor a NASCAR series for the first time by partnering with Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing (JJCR) at the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series held at the Texas Motor Speedway this June 12, 2021.
“We’re constantly looking to partner with others that have faced challenges and been able to persevere in the marketplace like us. We are aligned with JJCR in our traditional values and feel Jennifer is the perfect fit to represent BDTC on the race track. Plus, chicks in trucks are cool,” stated Crystal Holliday, CEO of Bird Dog Traffic Control.
In addition, Cobb stated, “After getting to know more about Crystal and Bird Dog Traffic Control, I see how impressive the company is that she has built. I like to really understand my sponsor’s business in order to help them meet their objectives. Bird Dog is growing rapidly in many racing markets, and I’m excited to get their name out to Texans and NASCAR fans around the world.”
This year’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be held on Saturday in Fort Worth. Bird Dog Traffic Control will appear on the rear quarter panels of the #10 Fastener Supply Company Ford.
Headquartered in Statesville, NC, Bird Dog Traffic Control is the #1 traffic control provider in NC, SC, VA, TX, TN, and GA. Since 2006, Bird Dog has been providing a diverse array of safety services, including trained traffic control technicians, equipment sales, equipment rentals, and traffic event planning.
